It is no surprise that Elmore County and Holtville needed three games for its playoff series to be decided.

The Bulldogs and Panthers split Friday night's doubleheader with Elmore County winning Game 1, 4-2, before Holtville took Game 2, 12-4, in the nightcap.

The deciding Game 3 is on Saturday morning at 11 a.m.

In Game 1, Elmore County's Payton Hall and Holtville's Randy Davis battled it out in a pitcher's duel. Davis and Holtville led, 2-0, going into the seventh inning, but the Panthers were able to score four runs on a Clark Wood double before scoring on an error, passed ball, and a hit-by-pitch.

Hall, who pitched a complete game, was able to take his 4-2 lead and get three-straight outs in the bottom half of the seventh inning.

In Game 2, Holtville's offense was ready from the start. Tied 3-3 in the third inning, Holtville took a 4-3 lead on a Tanner Potts double before loading the bases for Drey Barrett.

Barrett made the Panthers pay as he hit an opposite field grand slam to put Holtville up, 8-4. Potts added two more RBI doubles late in the game to help himself out as he pitched a complete game on the mound.

Potts and Barrett combined for four hits and nine RBIs in Game 2.