Holtville High School’s first meet up with Demopolis High did not go smoothly Friday night. The Bulldogs fell behind early in the game and could not recuperate enough points to make a dent in the Tigers’ 46-7 lead by the end of the second quarter.
The Tigers came to win Friday and left Holtville with a 60-14 victory.
“They’re just a really good team,” Holtville head coach Jason Franklin said. “They’re got a ton of athletes. They’re the only school that wins on that side of the world over there.”
The Bulldogs are now 3-5 overall and 2-3 in region play, while Demopolis sits at 8-1, 5-0 in the region. This was the sixth straight win for the Tigers.
“We just have to make plays when opportunity arises,” Franklin said. “We didn’t make a whole lot and that’s why they [Demopolis] are the region winners.”
Before Friday night, Demopolis was averaging 47 points per game, and allowing 14.5. On par with their season, their offense excelled and their defense clamped down.
For Holtville, much of little offense on Friday flowed through quarterback Keiland Baker.
Baker had 90 passing yards and 29 rushing yards, scoring both touchdowns for his team.
His favorite target on the night was Erik Adkins, who hauled in 41 yards receiving.
Running back Shawn Brackett was not his usual self on Friday, not leading the team in either rushing or receiving categories, much to the chagrin of his coach.
Defensively, what few plays were made were done so by Connor Hackett.
The senior led the team in tackles with seven and snagged an interception.
“We just didn’t make enough plays. At the end of the day you just got to make plays. Doesn’t matter who you’re playing,” Franklin said.
Next up, Holtville travels a little up the road to take on local rival Elmore County, on Friday, Oct. 21.