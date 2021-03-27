Holtville dropped both games of its double header against Eufaula Saturday, moving to 14-5 on the season.
The Bulldogs lacked energy, Holtville baseball coach Scott Tubbs said, and dropped game one in extra innings before an eight-run defeat in game two. They managed just eight hits and six runs across the two contests.
After battling back from a 3-0 deficit , Holtville failed to bring its winning run home from third base in the seventh inning and lost 5-3 in extra innings.
Tubbs felt his team didn’t provide the energy required to win, at one point huddling the team up to tell them to “wake up.”
“We came out flat,” Tubbs said. “They capitalized on some mistakes that we made, and we didn’t hit the ball hard at all.”
With Holtville trailing 3-0 entering the bottom of the sixth inning, shortstop Sam Silas blooped a single in between Eufaula’s first baseman, second baseman and right fielder.
It triggered a two-run frame to pull the Bulldogs back within a run, and a shutout seventh inning from Silas, who was brought in to pitch the last few innings, gave Holtville a shot in the bottom of the final inning.
Garrett Ingram singled to start the inning for the Bulldogs, eventually scoring to tie the game at 3-3.
With one out, the game winning run stood 90 feet away from home plate with only one out.
Todd Wilson hit an easy pop up for Eufaula’s infield, and Tanner Potts grounded out to end the inning.
Tubbs said the failure to bring the clincher home was frustrating, and he’d decided against a squeeze play entering Wilson’s at-bat.
“He’s come through with a lot of big hits in those situations,” Tubbs said. “So I was gonna take my chances, and it didn’t work out.”
The Tigers picked up two runs in the top of the eighth and held on for a win.
Eufaula pitcher Ethan McCullough tossed five shutout innings, giving up one hit. Randy Davis went 4.2 innings for Holtville, allowing three runs.
The Tigers grabbed their original lead with a three-run fourth. With two outs, a swinging bunt placed a man on first base, another ground ball skated into the outfield, a walk and one more single scored a run and loaded the bases.
Shortstop Hess Horne smacked another single through the infield to score two more runs, putting Eufaula ahead 3-0.
Everything fell apart in the third inning for Holtville in game two, with a five-run Eufaula outpouring making way for an 11-3 victory.
“They strung together a few hits early, kind of got us behind,” Tubbs said. “Our guys just didn’t respond on trying to get back in it. There’s days like that, that’s why it’s baseball and the good news is you get to come back the next day and try it again.”
Potts, normally a consistent force on the mound for Holtville, gave up three runs between the first two innings, then surrendered three more on a string of hits by the Tigers and left the game before recording an out in the third.
Two more runs came home to score for Eufaula and the score stood at 8-0.
The Bulldogs threatened the Tigers loaded the bases with no outs in the fourth inning
Weston Tubbs struck out, then Lane Talley grounded into a double play to end the inning with another zero on the scoreboard for Holtville.
Birch Cochran doubled home two more runs in the top of the fourth inning to set up the run-rule, but Holtville grabbed two runs of its own in the bottom of the fifth to extend the game.
Holtville returns to play at St. James Monday.