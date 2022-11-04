The Holtville football team saw its season come to an abrupt end on Friday night.
Central of Clay County beat visiting Holtville, 50-0, in the first round of the AHSAA Class 5A playoffs. Holtville, which entered the playoffs as the No. 4 seed out of Region 3, finished the season with a 3-8 overall record.
The Bulldogs lost five straight games to end the season and seven of their last eight. Their three wins is the lowest the Bulldogs have posted in a season since head coach Jason Franklin’s first season in 2017.
The Bulldogs’ offense couldn’t find much success in the 50-0 loss. Holtville mustered only 109 total yards of offense. Sixty of those yards came on the ground while the Bulldogs passed for 49 yards.
Sophomore quarterback Keiland Baker had the most yards on the team with 45 passing and 11 rushing. Jarquez Brown, a freshman, led all rushers with 23 yards while junior Aiden Perry led the team with 14 rushing yards.
The Bulldogs couldn’t find much success on defense either as Clay Central, which has now won seven straight and is one of the favorites to win the 5A crown this season, totaled seven touchdowns on the night.
Most of that damage was done in the first half as Terry Heflin had himself a big night. The Central Clay star scored the first three touchdowns of the game, all on the ground, and added a 2-point conversion to put the team up, 22-0.
To follow that up, Ladamian Boyd broke off a long touchdown run and Central Clay took a 29-0 lead midway through the second quarter and never looked back.
The lone success Holtville found on defense came from senior linebacker Connor Hackett. The team’s leading tackler added nine more tackles to his impressive season which has already surpassed over 100 tackles.