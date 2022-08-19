The Holtville faithful had to wait an extra 40 minutes to see their beloved Bulldogs take the field for the first time this season, but sophomore quarterback Keiland Baker made it worth their while when he returned the opening kickoff for a touchdown.
The score didn't stay on the board long as there was a holding on the play, and another Bulldogs touchdown on the opening drive was also erased by a holding penalty.
But the penalties hardly slowed down Holtville as Baker finished off a 50-yard drive by punching in a short touchdown run. That sparked the Bulldogs to a 55-8 victory on Friday night.
Head Coach Jason Franklin said he’s proud of his guys but that the penalties have to be cleaned up.
“I think we started real slow,” Franklin said. “Way too many penalties, we got to fix that. I mean that was just horrific tonight on our part, as far as penalties go. But I’m proud of our guys and the way we competed, I thought we played hard – you know, I think some of our penalties were aggressive, blocking to the whistle so I can't fault our guys on that part."
The Fultondale Wildcats fumbled three plays into their opening drive and the Bulldogs capitalized with a quick rushing touchdown by running back Shawn Brackett to give Holtville the 12-0 lead.
That set the tone for the entire first half, as Fultondale would give the ball away twice more on fumbles and the Bulldogs offense continued to find paydirt drive after drive, bringing the halftime score to 46-0. The Wildcats didn't stop the Bulldogs until midway through the third quarter after the Holtville offense slowed things down and ate through the clock.
Senior quarterback Tanner Potts and senior running back Shawn Brackett returned as leaders in the backfield. Brackett ran for an even 100 yards and found pay dirt five times, while Potts threw for 145 yards with a long of 35 yards. Baker also got a lot of time in the quarterback slot primarily as a runner.
The two-quarterback system is a new wrinkle for Holtville after Potts led the charge last year.
“Both of them did a really good job for us,” Franklin said. "They were very efficient, both of them are good young men and worked hard for us, learned the offense and did a really good job. Both of them have a different skillset and we're going to utilize both of them.”
Brackett got a lot of the attention, hurdling a Fultondale defender at one point, but Franklin said a big key to Brackett’s success is the return of experienced linemen.
“He doesn't have the success he has without the five guys that returned up front,” Franklin said. "So with those guys coming back, that's what is the difference in this ball club than last year; we started five new guys. These guys were back, they’re experienced, they're not green any more."
Franklin also praised his defense for stepping up to the challenge.
The message to the team going forward: “Don't be satisfied"
“We got to go to Bryant a 7A team and we're a little podunk 5A team in the middle of nowhere and there’s probably a reason that they scheduled us," Franklin said.