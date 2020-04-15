Editor’s Note: This is part of a series analyzing how local football are staying active during the coronavirus pandemic.
There were a handful of players on Holtville’s baseball team that had to get right back to work after their season was cut short. Moving straight from the baseball field to the weight room is nothing different from a normal spring for those players but this year has had a unique twist.
Braxton Buck was among those players and before he had time process the news of the baseball season ending, he knew he needed to get back to work for the fall.
“It’s been really tough,” Buck said. “I only have one season left for all of the sports I love playing. I am still feeling for all of the seniors on the baseball team. I realized I have to work even harder because you never know when that last game is going.”
Buck is a rising football senior and despite being a team leader the past two seasons, he knows the challenges of this offseason will be unique.
“It’s going to be tougher than usual but I think with our team and the time we have, we just have to buy in and it won’t set us back any,” Buck said. “As long as we work hard and focus on the task at hand, we will be fine. “
One of the biggest challenges for football teams right now is not sharing time in the weight room when players are motivating each other to make gains every day.
“It’s tough,” Holtville freshman Drew Pickett said. “I have to push myself because I’m not always able to be with people who can help me and sometimes that’s hard. All there is to it is to just do it, stay in shape until everything blows over.”
The encouragement also helps build team chemistry as a whole and the Bulldogs are missing out on a crucial time for that chemistry to strengthen.
“This is the weirdest thing that has hit sports in as long as I can remember,” Holtville coach Jason Franklin said. “Seeing those guys every morning and forming those bonds and relationships happens in the offseason, that’s what we miss the most right now.”
Franklin said the coaching staff and players are still encouraging each other to keep working out with whatever they have at home.
“We are staying in contact with them as much as possible,” Franklin said. “If they have weight equipment, they can utilize it. They can use tires and things like that. Whenever we come back, you’re going to be able to tell the guys who are taking it seriously and still working hard.”
Players have gotten some weightlifting in when they can but most of the training is footwork and speed drills. Buck said although it’s not the same amount of work they could do at the school’s facilities, it’s still important.
“Right now is an important part of next season,” Buck said. “If we are just not getting any better, it’s not going to be good in the fall. I want to do everything myself and then check in on my teammates.
Franklin challenged Buck and the rest of the rising seniors to start taking on their new leadership roles right now.
“I have had those conversations with seniors to stay after each other and make sure everyone is doing something,” Franklin said. “The more persistent you are, the more they may take it seriously.”
Holtville doesn’t know when it will be back together as a team but the Bulldogs want to be ready for whenever that time comes.
“The uncertainty of when we come back is still up in the air,” Franklin said. “We have to plan ahead and have a few different plans to be ready for it. That’s the most puzzling part.”