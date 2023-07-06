The Holtville football team only picked up the football two weeks ago, but the Bulldogs are looking to make some noise in AHSAA Class 5A this season.
Holtville participated in two 7-on-7 tournaments last week and saw ups-and-downs in the process. The Bulldogs hosted a tournament and saw some good things, then traveled to Wetumpka last Thursday for the Battle for the County tournament.
Holtville went 0-5 against the other county schools, losing all of its pool play games before getting eliminated by Elmore County in the single-elimination portion of the tournament.
And while the Bulldogs didn’t get any wins, coach Jason Franklin said his team got exactly what they went to the tournament for.
“We came over here to get some reps and get after it a little bit,” Franklin said. “We made some plays and we didn’t make some other ones. It is what it is. I’d rather us screw up now than later on. We just have to do a better job of timing things up going forward.”
Holtville is coming off a first-round playoff appearance and returns some key players to its offense, including All-State quarterback Keiland Baker.
Baker split reps last season as starter with senior Tanner Potts, but enters the 2023 season as full-time quarterback and high expectations. Baker finished last season with over a 50% completion rate with 913 yards, 9 touchdowns and 7 interceptions. He made a big impact on the ground with 630 rushing yards and 9 more touchdowns.
He returns his top receiver from a year ago, Erik Adkins. The rising senior had 28 catches last season for 480 yards and five touchdowns.
Aidan Perry, Elijah Headley, Cayden Gaither, Jarquez Brown, and Cedrick Croskey all return to help out in the receiving corps, and each caught at least one touchdown pass a year ago. They combined for 54 receptions a year ago.
“We’re going to have to get some more production out of our slot receivers, and that’s why we’re here practicing,” Franklin said. “We only have a few formations and plays right now but we’ll get more heavily involved as the summer goes on.”
The Holtville offense will have to find a new running back to pair with Baker in the backfield as Shawn Brackett has graduated and moved on. The All-County star reached the end zone 14 times and topped 100 yards in five games last season.
Croskey is the team’s returning rusher outside of Baker, and he had 22 rushes for only 74 yards. No player on the 2023 roster outside of Baker scored a rushing touchdown last season.
The running backs aren’t getting as much work in 7-on-7 tournaments as they usually serve as across the middle checkdowns with no lineman on the field, but Franklin is hoping to get that group ready to go when the fall rolls around.