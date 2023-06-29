Despite a record of only 3-8 last year, Holtville once again reached the Class 5A playoffs. The Bulldogs will look to do so again this fall, and they’ll have a good chance. Holtville returns Alabama Sports Writers Association All-State quarterback Keiland Baker to lead the offense, and the Bulldogs’ schedule could be fairly trouble free outside of a few matchups.
Holtville’s opponents on the schedule had a combined record of 49-59 last season, with five having four wins or fewer.
On the flip side, the Bulldogs face five teams that had winning records last season including two that reached at least the second round of the Class 5A playoffs.
TRENDS
Holtville will open the season against three teams that had losing records with Fultondale, Alma Bryant and Shelby County. The trio had a combined record of 6-24 last season, but the Bulldogs will hit the road for two of those games.
However, Holtville ends the season with Demopolis, Elmore County and Tallassee, which had a combined record of 24-11 last year and all reached the playoffs.
Holtville will be on the road a lot this season with four of its first six games being played away from Slapout.
The Bulldogs lost to Elmore County last season in a shootout, but Holtville has controlled the series in the last four years with a 3-1 record.
Holtville hasn’t been as successful against Tallassee, however, losing nine of the last 10 games dating back to 1983. The one win was a COVID-19 forfeit win in 2020.
Holtville is undefeated against Shelby County in the three matchups the two teams have played.
GAMES TO WATCH
Holtville and Alma Bryant have faced each other only one time in program history, but last year’s matchup was an absolute thriller. The Bulldogs trailed by as many as three touchdowns in the second half but came back with two late scores to cut the game to six points. Alma Bryant held on for the win, but Baker and the Bulldogs will look for their revenge when they make the trip to the coast in Week 2.
The rivalry game between the Holtville and Marbury Bulldogs hasn’t been within two touchdowns since the 2017 matchup, but the winning team switches seemingly every season. Holtville holds a 3-2 series lead in the last five matchups, and there will be plenty of high tensions when both sets of Bulldogs take the field.
Holtville and Elmore County had a shootout for the ages last season with the Panthers winning, 63-48, and the game setting Holtville’s school record for the most combined points in a game. Four of the last six matchups have been decided by two touchdowns or less.
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Jabari Murphy, Elmore County wide receiver
Murphy might be the most talented offensive player Holtville will face all season. The three-star receiver is ranked No. 33 in the state for the Class of 2024. He has offers from multiple SEC programs like Mississippi State and Ole Miss. The slot receiver had 55 catches for 793 yards and 10 touchdowns last year.
Kevin McElroy, Demopolis quarterback
McElroy proved himself to be one of the top dual-threat quarterbacks in Class 5A last year as he helped lead Demopolis to 10 wins. The rising senior completed 58% of his passes for 1,875 yards, 18 touchdowns and eight interceptions. He added 446 yards and four touchdowns on the ground.
Carson Deerman, West Blocton linebacker
Deerman made himself known as one of the top tacklers in the state last year and showed that as he racked up 10 or more tackles in all but two games. He finished the year with 129 tackles and six sacks. Against Holtville last season, the rising-senior had 12 tackles and one sack.
SCHEDULE
Aug. 25 – Holtville at Fultondale
Sept. 01 – Holtville at Alma Bryant
Sept. 08 – Shelby County at Holtville
Sept. 15 – Selma at Holtville
Sept. 22 – BYE
Sept. 29 – Holtville at West Blocton
Oct. 06 – Holtville at Jemison
Oct. 13 – Marbury at Holtville
Oct. 19 – Holtville at Demopolis
Oct. 27 – Elmore County at Holtville
Nov. 3 – Holtville at Tallassee