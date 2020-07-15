Editor’s Note: This is the fifth in a series of six articles looking at the top games on the docket for each area football team.
The reclassification to Class 5A did not come as a surprise to Holtville earlier this year. The Bulldogs quickly filled out the rest of their 2020 football schedule and have some new challenges added to the list.
Holtville has seven new opponents on the schedule, including Class 5A reigning state champion Clay Central and the 2019 Class 2A runner up in Reeltown. However, the games that may have the biggest impact on Holtville’s playoff hopes come against three familiar teams, starting with the biggest rivalry of the season.
Week 2 at Elmore County Panthers
Holtville finally ended its eight-game losing streak in this rivalry series last week with three unanswered touchdowns in the second half. Now, the first time in school history the Bulldogs play in a game with two 5A teams, it will be against the team they have faced the most.
The two teams will meet for the 72nd time with the Panthers leading the all-time series, 42-24-5. Holtville has only defeated Elmore County one time in Eclectic since 1983 and just four times ever.
Both teams are making the jump to the new classification this year and could be neck and neck in the chase for a playoff spot in Region 4. The team that starts 1-0 in region play will certainly have the upper hand in any tiebreaker scenarios and getting some momentum to start the season won’t hurt either.
Week 4 at Talladega Tigers
After easing into region play against opponents that combined for one region win last season, Holtville will get its first real challenge against a Talladega team looking to make some noise in 5A again. The Tigers were in 5A for more than two decades, making the playoffs just once before moving into Holtville’s region at the 4A level.
Two years ago, Holtville thumped the Tigers at Boykin Field to help the Bulldogs secure its first playoff appearance since 2010. Last year, Talladega returned the favor and pushed Holtville to the No. 4 seed in the region.
These two teams have only played each other twice on the football field but both outcomes had a direct impact on playoff seeding and it’s hard to expect anything different this year.
This game comes at the end of the first stretch of region play for the Bulldogs and could be vital in taking some momentum into their non-region rivalry game the next week again Marbury.
Week 8 at Tallassee Tigers
Holtville is back in a region with Tallassee for the third time in five years but the first two meetings were ones to forget for the Bulldogs. In fact, in the two teams’ 31 meetings with each other, Holtville does not have a lot of positive memories on the field.
The Tigers lead the all-time series 28-2-1 and have not lost to Holtville since 1982. The Bulldogs are hoping to put up a better fight this time around and a late-season meeting may help with that.
Holtville will have more time to get familiar with the competition level in 5A and it will be coming off its matchup with Clay Central, getting a look at the best of the best to help prepare for a shot at Tallassee.
With this matchup coming in Week 8, a victory in this game would have a good chance of pushing the Bulldogs over the edge in clinching a playoff spot and go a long way in their goal of hosting a playoff game this season.