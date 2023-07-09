The Holtville girls basketball team wrapped up a productive summer circuit last week.
Holtville is coming off a record-breaking year last year. The Bulldogs won a single-season record 27 wins and reached the playoffs for the first time in program history.
Now the Bulldogs return all but one player for the 2023-2024 season this fall, and they are looking to build on that success.
Holtville coach Jason Franklin took his team to seven games this summer, and the Bulldogs went 5-2 across that span.
“The goal of our summer was just to get the girls back together and get them working,” Franklin said. “We have a good nucleus of girls back this year and we were productive in our playdates. It was a good couple of weeks.”
Holtville’s one departure from last year’s team is quite the loss, however. The Bulldogs lost Julie Nekolna, their 6-foot-3 foreign exchange student from the Czech Republic. In her one year on the team, Nekolna earned the 2023 Elmore County Girls Basketball Player of the Year after averaging 22 points, 11 rebounds, 4 assists, 3 blocks and 3 steals per game.
That type of production is hard to replace from one player, but Franklin isn’t looking to replace her. He’s looking for his team to take on their own roles and improve their own games.
“The thing about last year’s team is that it’s done now,” Franklin said. “That’s in the past now and if we live in the past, we’re going to get beat a lot. So we have to pick up and improve and become better basketball players with our girls we have back.”
A lot of talent and scoring is coming back for Holtville this season. Rising senior Holly Smith, a guard, was one of the top players in the county last year as she averaged 10.2 points, 7.7 rebounds, and 3 steals per game.
Joining her are the top two 3-point shooters from a year ago, Ana Brown and Kaila Higgins.
Brown made 52 3-pointers last year while Higgins added 50. The two mainly played as catch and shoot specialists on offense, but they’re taking more responsibility this summer.
Smith was already known for attacking the basket, but Franklin said Brown and Higgins both are putting the ball on the ground more this summer and driving to the lane. That’s opening the others up for open 3-point shots, and their shooting percentages increased in summer playdates.
“We have three legit scorers coming back with those three,” Franklin said. “They’re putting the ball on the floor and attacking the basket and scoring more ways than just being a true shooter. If all three of them can continue doing that and attacking the basket, it’s going to open up another dimension of basketball for our team.”
The Bulldogs are now done with playdates for the summer and Franklin will turn his sights back towards leading the football season this fall. He liked what he got from his team, and he felt like he found a good core to pick back up where they left off when practice begins in the winter.
Not only did his returning players improve their game and pick up responsibilities, but he got some younger girls some meaningful minutes.
“This was an overall productive summer,” Franklin said. “I think we’ve gotten 10 who are really going to be able to help us move forward. It was nice getting them all on film and now we can correct the issues and elevate our play some more when we get into November.”