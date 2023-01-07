For the first time in school history, the Holtville girls basketball team has won the Elmore County Basketball Tournament Championship.
Holtville beat the Wetumpka girls, 46-40, in the championship game on Saturday afternoon at the Tallassee High School gym. The Lady Bulldogs went 2-0 in the tournament beat host Tallassee and Wetumpka in back-to-back days.
“We had never won a game in the county tournament before today,” Holtville head coach Jason Franklin said. “I’m really proud of our girls to first off win a game and then turn around and beat a really good Wetumpka team today. Our girls had to fight through a lot of adversity. We were down big and looked like we were going to get run out of the gym in our first game here, but we made some adjustments and played a lot harder in the second half. The girls were very coachable at halftime.”
The first half of the championship game was all Wetumpka, and the Lady Indians looked to be cruising to the win. They led after the first quarter, 15-5, and then took that 10-point lead into the halftime break with a score of 23-13.
Wetumpka’s defense held Holtville star Julie Nekolna to only three points in the first half, and they did not allow her to record a field goal during that stretch.
That changed quickly to begin the third quarter. Nekolna scored 11 straight points on field field goals and a free throw across a four minute stretch to tie the game, 26-26, with 3:08 left in the quarter.
With the defense closing on Nekolna, Kaila Higgins took advantage of being left open on the 3-point line. She hit back-to-back 3-pointers within a 30-second stretch to put the team up, 32-26.
Holtville took a 34-29 lead into the final quarter after outscoring Wetumpka, 21-6, in the third.
“We had some wide open shots in the first half, we just didn’t make them. “I thought we cranked it up in the second half. We made a few adjustments on some small things. We were then able to force some turnovers and put some pressure on them. Once we got ahead, they started playing from behind and they played with more pressure than they’d like to.”
Holtville was able to push its lead back out to 12 points midway through the quarter, but Wetumpka’s Zariah Fannin hit back-to-back 3-pointers to cut the lead to six. Wetumpka was able to cut the lead to three points, 43-40, with three minutes left, but couldn’t score again down the stretch.
Nekolna added another bucket late in the game to put her scoring total at 25 points, while Higgins scored 17 points and hit four 3-pointers.