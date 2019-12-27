The Holtville girls basketball team found itself in a new position as the fourth quarter of Thursday’s game against Billingsley started to wind down. The Bulldogs held a three-point lead but a foul sent the Bears to the free-throw line where they tied the game late, sending it into overtime.
Not getting discouraged, the Bulldogs fought through the extra period and made some late free throws to beat Billingsley 32-29. It was the program’s first win since January 2016, ending a 56-game losing streak.
“I just told them to slow down a little bit and they settled in,” Holtville coach Jason Franklin said. “The girls did a good job of moving the ball and getting to the foul line.”
As soon as the extra period began, Holtville became the aggressor and after scoring the first bucket, it never trailed again. Summer Hutcheson made the only field goal for either team in overtime while Rylee Helus and Tori Headley each hit a free throw to help secure the victory.
“It was electric in there,” Franklin said. “The girls were excited and the crowd was going crazy too. No one probably expected that to happen when they showed up (Thursday) so it was pretty special to get to do that at home.”
The Bulldogs lived at the stripe for most of the night, scoring 22 of their points on free throws. Franklin said some coaches may not be pleased with a 50 percent night from the line but he was excited about it and he knows the Bulldogs needed every one of them.
“They have been playing hard all year and they are a much-improved team,” Franklin said. “They earned this one. It can be tough to learn how to win but they found a way.”
Holtville was led by Holly Smith, who scored seven points in the fourth quarter and finished with a game-high 13 points before fouling out. Kelsey Franklin added six points while Helus scored five, all of them coming from the free-throw line.
Less than one week before the victory, Holtville came close to its first win but fell 22-18 to Maplesville. Franklin said he believes his team learned some lessons from that game and it helped push them over the hump.
“Every time we go out, I say we have the opportunity to surprise some people,” Franklin said. “If we take care of the ball and make shots, we knew it was eventually going to happen.”