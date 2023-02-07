The historic Holtville girls basketball season continued on Tuesday night.
The Holtville girls beat rival Elmore County, 60-39, in the first round of the AHSAA Class 5A, Area 6 basketball tournament. With the win, Holtville clinched a playoff berth for the first time in program history.
The Lady Bulldogs improved their season record to 27-4 and will play Marbury in the area championship at 6 p.m. Thursday night at Marbury. With the first-round loss, Elmore County’s season comes to an end.
“I told the girls it was going to beat a team three times,” Holtville coach Jason Franklin said. “Our girls started out really hot and then got into a lull, but we made some adjustments at halftime and started doing things right. I am really proud of them.”
Holtville’s team has made a living off of fast starts this season, and that was no exception at home on Tuesday. The Bulldogs, behind a combined 14 points between Holly Smith and Julie Nekolna in the first, jumped out to a 16-2 lead six minutes into the game.
Holtville led after the first quarter, 19-6, and never let its lead cut any lower than eight points the rest of the night.
“I stay on them about being aggressive in the press defense and to be smart,” Franklin said. “That forces some teams to play a little faster than they want to, and that works in our favor.”
Elmore County was able to cut into the lead with a hot-shooting second quarter, but it wasn’t enough to pull out of the 14-point deficit it dug itself into.
Emily Mason hit two 3-pointers, while Kristian Elmore and Cherish Foye each hit one in the second quarter to cut the halftime lead to 28-20.
To start the third quarter, however, Nekolna and Smith said enough was enough. The duo combined for 17 points in the quarter while Ana Brown and Kaila Higgins each hit a 3-pointer to put Holtville back up by 23.
The lead never cut any closer than 20 points the rest of the night. Nekolna led all scorers with 26 points, while Smith added 15 points.
Smith has been on a tear lately, and is averaging 20 points per game over her last four games.
“She’s being more aggressive and she’s attacking the basket,” Franklin said of Smith. “She’s not settling for the 3-point shot anymore, and there’s a lot of girls who are starting to get more aggressive and it’s opening up more shots. I’m proud to see them evolve and grow and not just depend on Julie. Just her can’t win us ball games going forward. We have to have more girls contribute.”