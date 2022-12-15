The Holtville girls basketball team stayed undefeated with a dominant defensive effort on Thursday night.
Holtville beat Tallassee, 46-27, on the road. The Lady Bulldogs are now 11-0, which is the best start in school history. They are now only one win away from tying the single-season school record, which was set last season.
“We have a lot of girls who started as seventh and eighth graders, and now they’re sophomores and juniors,” head coach Jason Franklin said. “They’ve played a lot of minutes and they’ve figured out how to play at this speed. They didn’t let the physicality tonight intimidate them and they kept on responding.”
Holtville led, 23-12, after a defense heavy first half from both teams, but the Bulldogs pulled away with a dominant third quarter. They outscored Tallassee, 11-2, in the third quarter, and forced turnover after turnover.
They held Tallassee with only one field goal in the second half until the three minute mark of the fourth quarter. The Tigers then scored 13 points in the final three minutes, but Holtville’s lead was too much to overcome at that point.
“It’s all about girls doing their job,” Franklin said. “They’re not trying to do someone else’s job and that’s what we’ve been preaching. Every game, when we go back to watch, we nit-pick what we did defensively to have breakdowns. It’s always somebody trying to do someone else’s job instead of their own. When we focus on our job, we’re pretty solid defensively.”
The majority of Holtville’s offense in the first half came from the 3-point shooting of Ana Brown and Kaila Higgins, who combined for five 3-pointers.
In the second half, however, Holly Smith took over the scoring. She scored 14 of her game-high 18 points in the second half, and hit three 3-pointers to put the game away in the fourth quarter.
BOYS: Tallassee 61, Holtville 44: The Tigers, which trailed by six points midway through the third quarter, used full-court pressure and intensity to turn in a big win over the Bulldogs. Tallassee erased the six-point lead and tied the game, 35-35, with one minute left in the third quarter.
From there on out, the Tigers outscored Holtville 26-9 and cruised to an easy fourth quarter victory.