COVID-19 has already forced a high school football cancelation before the season has even started.
The non-region football game scheduled between Holtville high school and Goshen high school on Friday, Aug. 20, has been canceled due to a Goshen player testing positive for COVID.
The two schools tried to reschedule the game, but the open weeks do not match up, so Holtville will start the season with a 1-0 record due to Goshen being forced to forfeit.
“On Monday when it happened, it was like ‘Where do we go now?’ We couldn’t make it up with them because their off week is Week 10 and ours is Week 6,” Holtville coach Jason Franklin said. “There was no way the schedules could have aligned and the only way we could’ve played them would’ve been this week.”
Goshen practiced last Friday, and their player tested positive for COVID on Sunday. Due to the 48-hour contact tracing rule, the entire team was ruled out. Players who were vaccinated were able to resume, but there were not enough players to field a team on Friday.
Holtville will now spend Friday night playing in a jamboree game against Shelby County high school. Franklin quickly scheduled a jamboree so he can still get his players on the field and get some film to prepare for Holtville’s Week 2 matchup at West Blocton on Aug. 27.
“We just want to get them on the field and get some film and just compete against somebody other than ourselves,” Franklin said.
As of Wednesday, Holtville has not dealt with any COVID-19 issues themselves and are fully healthy, per Franklin. Franklin said his team dealt with some hiccups early in the summer, but his team has been “all good” in the fall