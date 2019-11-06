On a cold and rainy day on Lake Jordan, Holtville’s fishing team made it look easy as it came away with the top team prize after having three boats fill up the top three spots in the individual standings. Daniel Sommers and Cade Law took home first place with a weight of 17.32 pounds for six fish.
“It was really great for us,” Holtville sponsor Kelli Watkins said. “They were really excited for each other and we were very proud of all of them. Once the weather got bad, some people pulled out but their determination to keep fishing made the difference.”
Sommers and Law barely missed out on the big fish for the tournament but bagged the biggest catch for Holtville, weighing in its biggest fish at 3.65 pounds.
Michael Cannon and Conner Clark were close to their teammates but weighed in at 16.11 pounds to grab second place. Dylan Bearden and Gavin Koch finished in third place, weighing in their six fish at 13.03 pounds.
The team’s top three boats helped determine the final team standings, allowing Holtville to grab first place as the Bulldogs finished 11 points clear of Reeltown.
Wetumpka finished in third place as a team and had three teams finish in the top 12.
Beanie Turner and Joey Barfield led the way for the Indians after weighing in their six fish at 9.63 pounds to finish ninth.
Jacob Callen and Blake Smith would have finished above their teammates but a dead fish was taken off for its final weight. They still weighed in five fish at 9.4 pounds to round out the top 10.
Both teams will be back on the water this weekend for the next tournament in the Three River Throwdown at Lake Martin.