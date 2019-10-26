There were some nerves in the stands at Boykin-Chapman Field in Holtville at halftime of the Bulldogs’ homecoming game against Oak Grove.
The Bulldogs held just a one-touchdown 21-14 lead over the one-win Tigers, particularly due to its lack of energy on defense. At least that’s what Holtville coach Jason Franklin said after the game.
Holtville left no doubt in the second half, posting a shutout and taking a 42-14 non-region win and sent the seniors out on a high note for their final regular-season home game.
“We just had to play assignment football, be physical and play hard,” Franklin said. “We didn’t play very hard in the first half. This week has so many distractions, but on Friday night they still turn the scoreboard on. We just didn’t match their intensity early on.”
Drake Baker got the start at quarterback for Holtville (6-3), and Franklin said he’s getting back to his old self.
Baker completed 8 of 13 passes for 162 yards and two touchdowns. Baker hit Garrett Ingram on a 32-yard strike to give Holtville a 21-6 lead then found Peyton Cox on a 27-yard pass for a 28-14 lead in the third quarter.
The Bulldogs’ pair of running backs caused problems as well. Freshman Drew Pickett had 84 yards and two scores on 10 carries. Senior JJ Jackson made the most of his four carries, finishing his night with a 58-yard run to give Holtville a 35-14 lead late in the third.
Braxton Buck’s 24-yard pass to Payton Coburn provided the final score with 3:46 left in the third quarter. Cox finished with 91 yards on five receptions.
“I thought our running game was good,” Franklin said. “I thought we missed some throws and some assignments in blocking, but overall we moved the ball really well. We’ve got two really good quarterbacks and I think they both played well.”
Oak Grove (1-7) was held to just 33 yards rushing in the second half. Tigers quarterback Logan Sims accounted for both touchdowns, finishing with 117 total yards.
Sims scored on a yard out to tie the game at 6-6 late in the first quarter then hit RJ Watson on a 22-yard pass for their second touchdown.
Holtville’s defense was led once again by Hunter Martin, who had 11 tackles and a sack. Cooper Mann had seven tackles and a sack. Lane Talley had an interception on the first drive of the second half.
The Bulldogs will start the playoffs on the road at American Christian but first have to navigate past their season finale against rival Marbury (5-4) next week.
Marbury took a 35-16 loss to Bibb County on Thursday, knocking the Bulldogs to the No. 4 seed in Class 5A Region 3.
“You want to have a tough test going into the playoffs,” Franklin said. “Marbury’s a much-improved team. It’ll be hard to go over there and beat those guys. We’ve got to play physical and be ready to play a big rivalry game.”