It is hard not to look ahead to what is waiting on Holtville’s football team in the first round of the postseason next week. The Bulldogs will have to travel to No. 2 American Christian but before they get there, they are hoping to build some momentum with a win at Marbury this week and Holtville coach Jason Franklin said motivation will not be a problem.
“This is one of Holtville’s biggest rivalry games,” Franklin said. “There shouldn’t be any reason to have to light a fire under our guys to motivate them for practice this week. It will be a good test for us. We want to see if our guys can put together two back-to-back weeks of good quality play.”
This will be the sixth straight year these two teams have met and the 71st overall. Holtville leads the all-time series, 43-23-4, and ended a six-game losing streak to Marbury with a 70-6 win last season.
Marbury (5-4) is hoping to get some revenge from that loss and it wants to take some momentum into the playoffs as it has advanced for just the second time in the last decade. Marbury is under the direction of first-year coach Jason Wallace and Franklin said he has made some obvious positive changes to the program.
“Our guys know last year was just a unique situation,” Franklin said. “And they had a coaching change so we know those guys are motivated to play a lot harder. Their schemes have changed on both sides of the ball and it’s a new, vastly-improved football team.”
Holtville (6-3) is looking for its third road win which would be the most wins away from home in a single season since 2010. To do that, Holtville will have to slow down a high-powered Marbury offense that has averaged 30.7 points per game.
“It starts with their quarterback (Jessie Caver) and the running back (Dantavius Bristow),” Franklin said. “They are both very good athletes and the offense runs through them. The quarterback is mobile and can extend plays so if you don’t keep him in the pocket, he can be explosive with the ball in his hands.”
Caver has led the offense all season, accounting for at least three touchdowns in six games. Bristow is Marbury’s leading rusher.
While Holtville has been focused on Marbury this week, Franklin admitted he and the coaching staff have gotten a head start on the playoffs. Franklin said getting to see a good team like Marbury would help any team get ready for the postseason but it especially helps when it can indirectly prepare you for your first-round opponent.
“We have started breaking down some film ahead of that,” Franklin said. “Fortunately, Marbury is doing a lot of things similar to American Christian. They aren’t the same team but they mirror them a little bit so that helps us get the same work in two weeks in a row instead of seeing something completely different.”
PREDICTION: Holtville 34, Marbury 29