A new era officially began for Stanhope Elmore, which started its baseball season Monday under first-year coach Kaleb Shuman. The Mustangs faced Holtville, which already had one game under its belt and the Bulldogs looked more comfortable all night.
They jumped out to a lead and never looked back, spoiling Shuman’s debut with a 3-1 win over the Mustangs.
“I think we had a little bit of jitters the first couple of times through the order,” Shuman said. “They settled in and did better in the second half of the game so I think that had a little bit to do with it. We’re going to build off of it.”
The Mustangs (0-1) did not have many chances early on, getting just one hit against Holtville starter Braxton Buck in the first four innings. A double from Zach Stevens forced the Bulldogs to go to the bullpen with the tying run at the plate but Stanhope Elmore could muster only one run out of it on a bases-loaded walk to Sully Stevens.
Buck finished with just two hits and one run allowed in 4 1/3 innings to earn his first win.
“We didn’t do a great job of swinging the bats but Buck threw a great game and Garrett (Ingram) did a good job behind him,” Holtville coach Torey Baird said. “We have to improve on some baserunning and definitely have to do better at hitting with runners in scoring position. When you can win with leaving so many guys on, that’s a good thing but it gives us something to improve on.”
Holtville (2-0) loaded up on opportunities at the plate, getting at least two runners on base in the first three innings, but it couldn’t break the game open. They took the lead on an RBI single from Hunter Martin in the second and added to it with another RBI single from Randy Davis in the third.
Josh Wilson relieved Cole Freeman for the Mustangs in the fourth inning and limited the damage. In three innings, Wilson struck out five and didn’t allow a run.
“We stress the importance of not giving up the big inning,” Shuman said. “I thought we did a good job of not giving up crooked numbers. We never gave up more than one run in an inning so to limit that was definitely something to be proud of.”
With so many runners stranded, Holtville could not put the Mustangs away until the final out. Stanhope Elmore had at least the tying run at the plate in the final three innings but Ingram stepped in relief and shut down any hopes of a comeback.
Ingram finished with four strikeouts and did not allow a hit in the final 2 2/3 innings.
“That’s huge,” Baird said. “He came in with runners on second and third with one out and the biggest thing was he threw strikes. He didn’t come out of the pen, he came straight from second and that’s not easy to do. He competed his tail off and gave us a great chance to win.”
Martin continued his tear with a sac fly to score Todd Wilson. Martin tallied five RBIs in Holtville’s first two games.
“He’s our catalyst and we feed off of him,” Baird said. “For him to get off to a hot start, that’s huge for us. It brings a lot of energy to the dugout.”
Despite dropping the season opener, Shuman is hoping the Mustangs can keep the same energy for the rest of the year.
“It’s definitely easier after a win but the biggest thing is to remind them this is not a game you go undefeated in,” Shuman said. “This is a game of failures and you’re going to lose sometimes even when you play well. We didn’t say we would be there at the beginning of the year but we will be there when it matters.”
Bulldogs take advantage of ACA miscues in opener
Coaches typically expect to see some mistakes in the season opener but it is a lot easier to handle when those mistakes are by the opposing team. Holtville got to be on the right side of those mistakes as Alabama Christian made seven errors in just four innings as the Bulldogs eased to an 11-1 baseball win in its first game Friday night.
Holtville (2-0) fell behind in the first inning but quickly made up for it with an RBI single by Randy Davis in the bottom of the frame. After the Bulldogs scored their next three runs on fielding errors, Davis added another RBI on a sacrifice fly.
Hunter Martin helped put the game out of reach in the third inning when he tripled to right field to plate Mikey Forney before coming around to score on an RBI single from Tanner Potts to set the final score.
Potts started on the mound and threw four innings while striking out six and allowing just one hit. Drey Barrett pitched the final frame, allowing one baserunner before securing the run-rule victory.