Holtville jumped out to a 17-point halftime lead and held off Dallas County, 17-14, on Friday night at Martin Field in Plantersville.
Holtville (4-1) took advantage of Hornet mistakes to build a big halftime lead in the non-region game. The win for the Bulldogs spoiled Dallas County’s homecoming.
Drake Baker threw a 65-yard touchdown pass to Payton Cox. Kolby Potts added a 2-yard touchdown run and Drake Riodran kicked a 27-yard field goal.
“We did not come out and play explosive, hard-nosed football,” Hornets coach Heath LeVert said. “Taking nothing away from Holtville, they’re a well-coached team and are more athletic than they appeared on film. We shot ourselves in the foot in the first half.”
Holtville coach Jason Franklin said his team was flat in the second half, but Dallas County had to do with that.
“We left points on the board, but Dallas County made plays,” Franklin said. “We took the foot off the gas and coasted in the second half. But Dallas County’s much improved team and Coach LeVert has done a great job with them.”
The Hornets scored two touchdowns in the second half. Running back Aaron Fails scored on a 2-yard touchdown. Quarterback Calvin Griffin threw a touchdown pass and had two interceptions for the Hornets.