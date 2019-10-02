With half the regular season in the books, Holtville coach Jason Franklin said he is proud of what his team has accomplished. The Bulldogs are off to their best start in nearly a decade with a 4-1 record which has included consecutive road wins for the first time since 2010.
However, the Bulldogs are not looking to slow down now and they cannot afford to with their toughest road trip on the horizon. Holtville will travel to face Lincoln, which is tied for first in Class 4A Region 4, as the Bulldogs look to take the next step in securing a playoff spot and keep their hopes of a home playoff game alive.
“This is going to be our longest trip of the year so that will be a little different for our guys this week,” Franklin said. “You just have to treat it like any other game. We just have to go out and compete to set ourselves up in a good position for the postseason. This second half swing is big for us.”
Lincoln (3-2, 2-0) is the defending region champions and is once again one of the favorites to win the title with just four weeks to go. The Bears was almost on the short end of a tiebreaker for last year’s championship after Holtville defeated them, 23-21, for Lincoln’s only region loss. The Bears still held on to the top spot but they have not forgotten and are hoping for a little bit of revenge against the Bulldogs.
“We’ll be another homecoming this week so we kind of use that as motivation that there still isn’t a lot of respect there,” Franklin said. “We know they are looking for revenge so we definitely talk about that.”
Lincoln (3-2, 2-0) is currently tied on top of the region with Handley, a team that beat Holtville by four touchdowns earlier this season. The Bears may be the best team the Bulldogs have faced since that game and they are looking to have a better showing against strong competition while also hoping to jump up in the standings.
“Since (the loss to Handley), we kind of opened our eyes and realized there was a lot of work to be done to accomplish the goals we want to accomplish,” Franklin said. “We just have to go out and control what we can control. Lincoln is going to be a good football team but I still don’t think we have played our best football yet.”
Lincoln is coming off of a 24-10 defeat against Munford but the Bears have been dominant in region competition. Through two games, they have outscored their opponents 59-20 behind strong defensive performances plus the play of quarterback Javion Surles.
Surles can make plays with his legs but when given time in the pocket, he has shown he is more capable with his arm than he was last season. The Bears provide several targets for Surles to throw to, including leading receiver Tre Garrett.
“They haven’t variated from their schemes too much,” Franklin said. “They do have tremendous athletes still though. Their quarterback is a good, mobile kid who can throw the football and he’s a returning starter for them. There are still a lot of similarities from last year.”
Holtville (4-1, 2-1) will counter with an offense that has leaned on the rushing attack but could find more balance this week as quarterback Drake Baker continues to recover from a shoulder injury. Baker got a majority of the snaps in last week’s win at Dallas County but Braxton Buck saw some time and Franklin said both will still be in the rotation moving forward.
“Drake is progressing along better and better,” Franklin said. “It wasn’t really a true rotation last week, it was just about who we felt more comfortable with at that time. So, we’ll see who has a good week of practice and we’ll go from there.”
The Bulldogs hope to see their running backs open up the passing game against Lincoln. Kolby Potts and Drew Pickett will again be looked to as the go-to backs to try to take advantage of Lincoln’s rushing defense as other teams have done.
“They have been susceptible to the run game a little more than they were last year,” Franklin said. “They were a good team in the box last year and we had to throw it more than we wanted so I hope we can use that running game to move the ball, which has been a strong suit for us.”
PREDICTION: Holtville 32, Lincoln 30