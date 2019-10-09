After disappointing performances against the top two teams in Class 4A Region 4, Holtville appears to have missed out on its chance to host a postseason game. However, the Bulldogs are still battling to grab one of the final two playoff spots and they can clinch one of those spots this week with a home victory against Leeds.
“That’s still the goal,” Holtville coach Jason Franklin said. “You have to get in because once you’re in, you never know what could happen. You still have to take care of things in the last two region games to put yourself in position for that. We have to focus on those one at a time and make sure we’re playing our best football.”
Holtville (4-2, 2-2) is coming off its most lopsided defeat of the season and Franklin said he is just looking for better effort in practice this week from the Bulldogs. He knows his team likely cannot afford another letup in region play.
Leeds (1-5, 1-2) is hoping it will be on the good end of one of those Holtville letups again after taking down the Bulldogs by two touchdowns last season. The Greenwave have won five consecutive meetings against Holtville, which has not defeated Leeds since 2003. But Franklin said this game will have nothing to do with what has happened in the past.
“I don’t know if you can live in the past as a coach,” Franklin said. “This is a different group of kids and they have a different coaching staff. We are just focused on this week and not get caught up in what took place last year. You have to play hard for 48 minutes this week and our guys know that.”
Despite having just one win, Leeds poses a number of threats to Holtville’s defense with a couple of explosive players in the backfield.
Running back Jakobi Hunter is a three-year starter for the Greenwave and showed off his skills with a 57-yard touchdown run last week against Talladega before exiting the game due to an injury. His status for this week is still unclear. If Hunter cannot go, Leeds will turn to Omar Conley who has filled in at times at quarterback and running back. Conley finished with 197 yards and two touchdowns last week.
“They give you a lot of different formations,” Franklin said. “They’re very multiple on the offensive side of the football. I don’t know if they have done the same thing more than two weeks in a row so that’s a challenge for our defensive staff to get prepared. They have moved around a couple of guys and the new quarterback is a little more mobile. He can do a lot of things with his feet so that’s something we have to be concerned about.”
Franklin said Leeds is one of the best one-win teams he has seen in a long time and it shows on the scoreboard. He said the Greenwave have showed improvement every week and they just need one game to get over the hump so the Bulldogs will have to be at their best to get a positive result.
The Bulldogs will be celebrating senior night in their penultimate home game with homecoming in two weeks. Franklin said he doesn’t want to put any extra pressure on the players but he has talked to his group of seniors about how this week’s game could be their final meaningful game at Boykin-Chapman Field.
“It could possibly be their last meaningful region game at home for them,” Franklin said. “You hate to say make or break but it really could be a make-or-break game this week. You have to focus on getting those guys to realize what’s at stake this week.”
PREDICTION: Holtville 34, Leeds 21