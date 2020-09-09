Over the last two seasons, Holtville has been knocking down several negative streaks affiliated with the program. From ending a playoff drought to making an appearance in the postseason, the Bulldogs have been heading in the right direction and that appears to be continuing in their first season up in Class 5A.
Holtville has won its first three games of the season for the first time since 2002 and a win this week against Beauregard would make the team’s first 4-0 start since 1993 and just the fifth in program history.
“It can serve as a positive and a negative,” Holtville coach Jason Franklin said. “For a program that is in uncharted territory, you have to ground them along the way. But we have guys that know what it takes to win a ball game and we have a bunch that wants to work hard.”
The Bulldogs are riding high after last week’s rivalry victory against Elmore County and they jump straight into homecoming week against the Hornets.
Beauregard (1-2, 0-1 5A Region 4) has yet to win a game on the field this year, grabbing its lone victory by forfeit, but it coming off its best performance of the season.
“They played really well last week against a good Talladega team,” Franklin said. “They have some tremendous athletes. We have to prepare like they are the best team in the state regardless of who we are playing. We still have a long way to go to get to where we need to be.”
The Hornets lost by a single touchdown in last week’s region opener and running back Trent Jones showed himself as a force that the Bulldogs have to be prepared for. Jones rushed for 169 yards, nearly averaging 10 yards per carry last week.
Holtville (3-0, 1-0 5A Region 4) hopes to duplicate its defensive success against the rush it had against Elmore County. The Bulldogs want to force Beauregard to try to move the ball through the air where they have yet to establish a point of attack.
“They play multiple quarterbacks so that determines on how to game plan for them,” Franklin said. “We have it broke down to what they like to do and when they like to do it. We have to prepare our kids for that and that’s going to be the biggest thing.”
Kyan Maloy started the season at quarterback but the Hornets have moved in Gavin Prickett over the last two weeks. Prickett has struggled with accuracy, completing just 44 percent of his passes in two games, but Franklin said his secondary still needs to get better and be ready for Beauregard to try to make some plays through the air.
“We’re going to really work to sure up our pass defense,” Franklin said. “Up until this point, that has been our Achilles heel. The good thing is, our defense gets to go up against us every week with our offense so they are prepared for that part. It’s different concepts and formations but I feel like we have done a good job to get them prepared at this point.”
PREDICTION: Holtville 37, Beauregard 18