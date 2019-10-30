After scoring the first three points, Holtville’s volleyball super regional match against Montgomery Catholic only got tougher as the Knights turned it on to eliminate the Bulldogs from the postseason. Catholic scored 16 of the next 19 points to run away with the first set and finished in straight sets, winning 25-10, 25-6, 25-7.
Holtville (11-12) did not have an answer for Catholic’s height on the front row but the Bulldogs did not stop attacking whenever they had a chance. Brooke Cooper led with five kills while Alexus Hindman added three kills but both players had to focus on defending the Knights more than anything else.
“I had done some scouting and found out they had some pretty good middles,” Holtville coach Alison Franklin said. “We focused on how to defend against that in practice. We were still playing our game but sometimes you run across teams that are just better than you are. They were
just better.”
Hindman also finished with a team-high six digs while Gabby Bull recorded four. Ava Hindman led the Bulldogs with three blocks.
“Right after the first set, I challenged my middles,” Franklin said. “They have to be able to work the whole net and we needed our two middles to be as good as theirs. They got better throughout the match to help us out and that’s what it’s all about.”
It was the second consecutive season the Bulldogs were ousted in the first round at super regionals. Franklin said she was proud of how the team handled itself and she told her players to remember the season as a whole rather than the final match.
“That one match was definitely not indicative of their season,” Franklin said. “They had one of the best seasons that I have coached. They knocked off teams they shouldn’t have and they played really great at times.”
This season included wins over Tallassee and Elmore County, ending long losing streaks against two county rivals.
“That means you’re moving in the right direction,” Franklin said. “Our problem this year was just consistency but that gives the juniors and the rest of the team something to work on for next year.”
Holtville has seen its volleyball program take a big step forward in the two years under Franklin and the Bulldogs are hoping to continue that next season but they will have to replace a bulk of their production. Cooper and Hindman were Holtville’s top hitters and they are just half of this team’s senior class.
Senior Katelyn Powell transferred in from Billingsley this year and played a vital role on the front row while Katie Henley has moved around the court during her career and played as a defensive specialist for the Bulldogs.
“This always felt like a family,” Franklin said. “This group always had a good time and always had each other’s backs. We really enjoyed being together and that made a huge difference. The team chemistry is going to be different next year.”
Franklin said different doesn’t necessarily mean it will take a step back and she believes her class of juniors will be up to the task. There will be gaps at every position but Franklin said the experience from this year will help next year’s team be ready for the next step.
“We have a big core of juniors,” Franklin said. “The good thing about them is they are very versatile so that should really help us next year.”