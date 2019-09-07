Holtville coach Jason Franklin said he wanted to know if his Class 4A No. 10 Bulldogs could compete at a high level against a quality opponent.
The Bulldogs had yet to be challenged in 2019, playing a short jamboree against B.B. Comer and a glorified scrimmage against an undermanned Central Coosa team in the season opener.
The Bulldogs will need to go back to the drawing board.
Handley converted a fourth down with a fake punt and never looked back, rolling its way to a 34-6 win at Holtville’s Boykin-Chapman Field.
Holtville (1-1, 0-1 Class 4A Region 4) trailed 28-0 at halftime and avoided a shutout with a 3-yard touchdown pass from Braxton Buck to Hunter Martin.
Buck finished just 6 of 23 passing for 54 yards, threw two interceptions and was sacked six times. The backfield combination of Kolby Potts and Drew Pickett, which had the offense humming the first two weeks, was held to just 14 combined yards on 17 carries.
“We were just impotent on offense (Friday night),” Franklin said. “That’s something I need to correct before next week. Handley’s defense really played well. That’s a good football team over there and they hit us in the mouth.”
Handley (1-1, 1-0) won its eighth straight game over Holtville behind their two stars, running back Devontae Houston and wide receiver/defensive lineman Dylan Brooks.
Houston finished with 187 rushing yards and four touchdowns on 21 carries and 41 yards on two receptions. Brooks, the five-star Auburn commit, had eight tackles with two sacks on defense and caught a 55-yard touchdown pass on offense.
“Those two guys will tell you that it’s a total team effort,” Tigers coach Larry Strain said. “They’re two very special players and they make us go. Coach Franklin has done a great job at Holtville. We’re young but we’re getting better.”
Holtville finished with 19 rush yards on plays that didn’t result in sacks. Handley racked up 393 yards of total offense.
Holtville’s defense was led by Mikey Forney, who finished with 13 tackles and an interception. Cooper Mann added a sack. Holtville also recovered a Handley fumble in the first half.
Handley won despite committing 15 penalties for 128 yards. Holtville committed just three penalties for 30 yards.
The Bulldogs will likely no longer have a number in front of their name but must have a short memory.
“I want to see how we respond,” Franklin said. “I thought we didn’t respond to Handley (Friday). We gave up the fake punt and we just couldn’t get anything going.”