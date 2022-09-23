The Holtville offense couldn’t get much to work on Friday night.
West Blocton beat Holtville, 26-7, in a non-region matchup at Boykin Field. The Bulldogs, now 2-3 on the season, turned the ball over on downs four times and threw two interceptions.
It’s the second-consecutive loss for Holtville and the second-consecutive game the Bulldogs have been held to only one touchdown on offense.
“They outplayed us and that’s about all I can say,” Holtville coach Jason Franklin said. “We didn’t play very well. They were more physical than us and we couldn’t establish any run so we had to throw the ball a lot. We have to run the football to be effective and they did a good job of doing what they do.”
West Blocton’s defense forced a punt on Holtville’s opening drive, and the scoring started early. The Tigers returned the punt all the way down to the red zone, and Jaxon Lightest scored on a 10-yard run to put the Tigers up, 7-0.
After an interception, West Blocton scored again quickly on a 70-yard touchdown pass from Aidan Martin to Tyson Smith to go up, 13-0, in the first quarter.
That score stayed until halftime as Holtville turned the ball over on downs twice and threw an interception on three of its four first-half drives.
“We knew they were going to bring pressure,” Franklin said. “I thought we could step up to the challenge and we didn’t. This one hurts. I don’t think anyone has physically out-played us but they did.”
The Tigers’ Nate Barron scored on their opening drive of the third quarter to go up, 19-0, then Briggs Glass intercepted a pass from Holtville’s Keiland Baker and returned it 65 yards for another touchdown.
Down 26-0, Holtville’s offense was finally able to put together a scoring drive. Shawn Brackett punched in a 1-yard touchdown run on the first play of the fourth quarter for the Bulldogs’ lone touchdown to make it 26-7.
The touchdown was sparked by a 61-yard pass from Baker to Erik Adkins that gave the Bulldogs first-and-goal at the 1-yard line.
Holtville was able to get the ball twice after their first touchdown, but two turnover on downs awaited the team in the final minutes of the comeback attempt.
Holtville returns to region play next week as they host Jemison.