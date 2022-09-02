Holtville’s offense has found plenty of success in its two non-area games to star the season, but the Bulldogs face a rather tough defense to begin area play.
Holtville, which is 1-1 after two weeks, travels to Shelby County (2-0) to begin AHSAA Class 5A, Area 3 play on Friday night.
The Bulldogs have scored 84 points in the first two games. They scored 55 in a Week 1 win over Fultondale and 29 in a loss to Alma Bryant last week.
Shelby County’s defense has been stellar this season and allowed only 13 total points in two games. The Wildcats allowed seven points in their opener and six points last week.
“They’r really good defensively,” “They’re aggressive and play sound football. This is going to be a really good, hard-nosed classic football game. They’re just sound and they make tackles. They get to the football. That’s the biggest thing you see on film. They don’t overcomplicate things. They just play really hard and really sound on defense.”
Shelby County’s defense has as sound of a group as you could ask for, Franklin added. They have been in the right place at the right time, and they’re making nearly every tackle opportunity available.
That defense has been the key to their first two wins as they’ve set up the offense in easy scoring opportunities. The Wildcats have scored five touchdowns this season, while only four of them have come on offense. The defense scored a touchdown in the opener, and the defense has given the offense outstanding field position on nearly every other scoring drive.
“Their head coach is a defensive guy and they’re going to play to the defensive strengths they have,” Franklin said. “They aren’t going to take risks on offense. They’re going to stay sound and they’re going to be more or less spread run and look to control the ball. That allows their defense to put them in a good situation. Their defense has done a good job of setting up their offense with short fields so far.”
Holtville’s offense, on the other hand, has found plenty of success early this season. The Bulldogs are led by running back Shawn Brackett, who has already totaled over 400 yards of offense and seven touchdowns through two games.
The Bulldogs are running a two-quarterback system as well. Senior Tanner Potts has taken the majority of the snaps and pass attempts, but sophomore Keiland Baker is getting significant playing time.
Potts has passed for 267 yards in two games, while Baker has not thrown as many but threw a touchdown pass last week. Baker is a threat with his legs and has scored rushing and on kickoff return this season.
“We actually had a few plays the other night where we had both of them on the field at the same time,” Franklin said. “It gives us a lot of lee-way to be multiple. If we don’t sub in a quarterback, they aren’t going to know who is playing quarterback. Both of them have different skill sets. Keiland is a really good runner, but he can throw it too. Tanner is more of a game manager and throws the ball well. As long a they don’t get greedy, this could be a blessing in disguise.”