After getting a free win due to its opponent forfeiting last week, the Holtville football team has quite a challenge in front of it this week.
Holtville travels to West Blocton this Friday, Aug. 27, at 7 p.m. When the Bulldogs take the field, they’l face a West Blocton team that runs a double wing offense, with options and veers and rocket tosses as some of its plays.
That sort of offense makes it where Holtville’s defense will have to be as close to perfect as they can be on Friday night, from pre-snap assignments to aligning defensive schemes.
“Those are things that you don’t see throughout the season, so it makes preparing for them more difficult. It’s not like it’s something our defense sees very often and we don’t line up in it a whole lot so it makes replicating what they do pretty tough.”
Holtville started trying to replicate West Blocton’s offense in practice a few weeks ago, a little at a time, to get used to seeing it. Head coach Jason Franklin didn’t want his team to see it for only three days.
Then, last Monday, Franklin got a call that Goshen, Holtville’s Week 1 opponent, had to forfeit its season-opening matchup last week. So Franklin was able to put a few more days of emphasis on West Blocton’s offense.
West Blocton played Brookwood last Friday, and won handily, 43-22.
“If you don’t play assignment football, you’re going to put yourself in trouble,” Franklin said. “West Blocton is content with four yards a pop. They’ll control the game. They’re not an up-tempo team that’s going to snap the ball every 12-15 seconds. They’ll be precise and set-up things, so you have to play assignment football.”
Holtville didn’t have the week off, however, and instead played at Shelby County in a jamboree matchup. The Bulldogs won that game, 24-20, and Franklin saw some real positives in the scrimmage.
New quarterback Tanner Potts finished 8 of 15 passing for 163 yards, one touchdown and one interception. He added 40 rushing yards and a touchdown while preseason All-County running back Shawn Brackett had 18 carries for 96 yards and 40 receiving yards.
Holtville led Shelby County, 24-7, at halftime of the jamboree.
“Tanner was really efficient with the football,” Franklin said. “He’s a student of the game and he wants to do well. He didn’t put us in any bad situations, so from a quarterback standpoint, I thought he was really efficient. He did a really good job of controlling the game for us.”
One of the biggest reasons for success was Holtville’s offensive line, which Franklin was impressed with in regards to penalties and mistakes in the opening week. Holtville was called for only three penalties, a procedure penalty and two holding calls.
He is hoping to see his offensive line continue to minimize the penalties. He knows holding penalties happen when players are playing hard, but he really wants to focus on pre-snap penalties and illegal procedures.
“We have to minimize the penalties again. If we can do that, especially pre-snap penalties and procedures, we should be good. I think we need to have less than 50 penalty yards and we can’t turn the ball over. West Blocton is going to minimize the amount of possessions you have, so we have to capitalize on those when we can. That’s one of the keys to the ballgame.”