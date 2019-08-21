Winning a season opener for the first time since 2009 set the stage for a historic season last year as Holtville broke negative streaks and found itself in the postseason for the first time since 2010. Now, the Bulldogs are poised to make another breakthrough as they are in search of their first home playoff game since 1993 and their first region title since 1986.
“The change that coach (Jason) Franklin has come in and made to this program is awesome,” Holtville’s Hunter Martin said. “The changes we have made as a team and a community, Holtville has really changed. It’s a blessing so we’re really excited to see what this year holds and what the years to come are going to look like.”
Martin and the rest of the senior class had a rough start to their high school careers, winning just three games in two seasons. However, knowing the lowest of lows has pushed them to keep building and the offseason showed they do not plan on stopping here.
“I feel like we had a great offseason,” Franklin said. “I think we’ve done a good job in the weight room of getting stronger and bigger. We picked up a step or two overall. As soon as we were done with the playoffs last year, we jumped right back in there and haven’t really missed a beat.”
Martin, a defensive end, is still expected to lead the way on defense. The Bulldogs had their lowest points against per game since 2003 last year and Martin said he is expecting even more progress this season.
While there is plenty of confidence for the Bulldogs on defense, there are several spots to fill. Martin is the lone returning starter on the defensive line but should get help from Michael Altson and Dalton Reese on the inside.
Linebackers Mikey Forney and Slade Freeman return to start for the second consecutive season while defensive back Tristan Bullard could also see time closer to the line of scrimmage. Newcomers Tanner Potts and Garrett Ingram could make a difference at linebacker.
In the secondary, the Bulldogs have continued to mix and match to find a solution with inexperience at all four positions. Brady Webster has come on and appears to be taking a starting job at safety while Julius Jackson is expected to line up at cornerback but there are still spots to be filled.
“I think the only questions we have right now is maybe in our back half,” Franklin said. “We’re still looking for some answers in our secondary. We’re young. We’re possibly going to start a couple of sophomores so unfortunately, they’re going to be thrown into the fire.”
Fortunately for the Bulldogs, it appears their offense will pick up some of the slack while the defense adjusts to a new season. Holtville is confident in relying on its quarterback play but the Bulldogs still seem unsure who will be the starter.
Drake Baker, a 3-star recruit, was forced out of the job last season because of an injury to his throwing elbow. Braxton Buck took over without missing a beat, leading the Bulldogs to all three of their region wins last season. Franklin said both players will see the field this season so he is in no rush to let everyone know who will take the first snap.
“I don’t think there’s a quarterback controversy,” Franklin said. “They both work really good together and they have different skill sets. Drake is probably a little faster than Braxton and can see a little bit better but both of them are tremendous players for us. They’re both going to be on the field.”
Whoever gets the starting job will have plenty of weapons to work with including a multitude of running backs to keep the rushing attack productive. Edgewood transfer Kolby Potts has taken most of the first-team snaps at running back during the offseason and hopes to make an immediate impact for the Bulldogs.
“I’m really liking how the team has come together,” Potts said. “I feel like we have a really good shot at a breakout year and be better than what has been in Holtville in the last 20 or 25 years.”
Potts will be joined in the backfield by Martin, JJ Jackson and Drew Pickett. All four will likely get carries which will allow the Bulldogs to use a more balanced offense.
“It’s a blessing,” Franklin said. “We have four guys that I feel like can really do good things with the football... Now we have to figure out how to manage that. Everyone is worried about how are we going to do the quarterbacks but man, we have four running backs so how do we get those four guys the football. But it’s a good problem to have.”
The Bulldogs hope the rushing attack will open up opportunities for receivers Peyton Cox, Payton Coburn and Tristan Bullard to make explosive plays down the field.
On the offensive line, Lane Batyski returns as the lone starter but he will move to center. Lane Tally and Taylor Austin each got playing time last season and will fill up the left side of the line while Malachi Shaw, Jacob Nichols and Reese are competing for starting jobs on the right side.
“We had three graduate last year and I really looked up to them,” Batyski said. “I’m trying to step into those spots that emptied last year and trying to do my best to fill their shoes. Our run game should be stronger this year and our offensive line is going to be good again. Our passing game isn’t going to slack off or anything so we should be really solid this year.”