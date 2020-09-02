The last time Holtville traveled to Eclectic for its annual rivalry game with Elmore County, the Bulldogs came as close as they had been in a decade to pulling of a rare victory at Burt-Haynie Field. The Panthers claimed that 2018 meeting in overtime, extending their home winning streak against Holtville to four games.
Holtville (2-0) has not won in Eclectic since 2010 and has won there only twice in 25 meetings since 1962. The Bulldogs ended an eight-game losing streak to the Panthers with a victory last season, using that streak as motivation in the process, and Holtville coach Jason Franklin is hoping to use that same tactic before Friday’s cross-county trip.
“This is a place we have struggled at,” Franklin said. “We have to shake that bug and go try to play a good game at Eclectic.”
The game will also be the opening game in Class 5A Region 4 as both teams look to take a big first step in securing a spot in the playoffs in their first seasons at 5A. It will be just the third time in the last 25 years the two teams will meet to open region play.
“I like starting out with them,” ECHS coach Jordan Cantrell said. “We are excited about this one and I know they are too. I think it’s good for the football. It’s going to be fun.”
Elmore County was riding high off its season-opening victory at Moody but was brought back down to earth with a tough one-point loss in its rivalry game against Dadeville. With a quick turnaround into another rivalry game, there is no time to sulk about that defeat but Cantrell is not worried about his team’s response.
“We have to be confident and we have to have the proper mentality to bounce back and have a hard work week,” Cantrell said. “We’re coming off a tough loss so we should be hungry and our guys should want to correct those mistakes. We have a lot to prepare for and you have to be motivated to do that.”
Holtville is searching for its first 3-0 start since 2002 but there are going to be some new challenges the Panthers present this season as they try to stop the Bulldogs from building any more momentum. First-year quarterback Payton Stephenson has shown flashes of brilliance in the backfield for Elmore County and Holtville’s coaching staff has taken notice.
“With Payton Stephenson back there, they are a different team than the past,” Franklin said. “He’s a very athletic kid and he can throw the football. He’s a true dual-threat guy so we have to be prepared for that.”
One thing the Bulldogs hope to take advantage of is Elmore County’s trouble with ball security. The Panthers have seen the ball hit the ground three times in each of their first two games while Holtville is coming off a strong showing in the takeaway department, forcing five turnovers in a win over West Blocton last week.
“That’s our goal as a defense,” Franklin said. “If you can stay on the positive side of the turnover battle, you’re doing something good. That gives you more chances to score. That’s a big thing we harp on.”
An extra chapter in the rivalry this year is the change of scenery for Elmore County defensive coordinator Josh Dobbins who had spent the last three seasons at Holtville. Dobbins and Franklin spent those three years seeing their schemes clash but now they get to face off under the lights on a Friday night. It may add another wrinkle to this season’s meeting but Franklin isn’t so sure it’s going to affect the game on the field.
“We’re a totally different schematic football team than we were last year,” Franklin said. “We changed up so much of what we do as far as multiple formations. We created a system easy for our kids to learn but to still give you a ton of different looks this week. And it goes both ways. We know what he likes to do but I think we can expect some changes from him too.”
PREDICTION: Holtville 28, Elmore County 20