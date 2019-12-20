The reclassification to Class 5A did not come as a surprise to Holtville and the Bulldogs quickly filled out the rest of their 2020 football schedule this week. Holtville has seven new opponents on the schedule, including Class 5A reigning state champion Clay Central and the 2019 Class 2A runner up in Reeltown.
You can see the full schedule below. Stay tuned for more coverage of the full reaction to the schedule.
2020 Holtville Football Schedule
Home games in CAPS
* - region game
Date - Opponent (Opponent 2019 record)
Aug. 21 - at Goshen (8-4)
Aug. 28 - WEST BLOCTON (5-6)
Sep. 4 - at Elmore County (2-8) *
Sep. 11 - BEAUREGARD (1-9) *
Sep. 18 - at Talladega (6-5) *
Sep. 25 - MARBURY (6-5)
Oct. 2 - OPEN
Oct. 9 - CLAY CENTRAL (13-2) *
Oct. 16 - at Tallassee (5-4) *
Oct. 23 - SYLACAUGA (8-3) *
Oct. 30 - at Reeltown (13-2)