Holtville saw a four-run lead disappear at Chilton County on Saturday but Garrett Ingram’s RBI single in the sixth inning pushed the Bulldogs back in front and they held on for a 6-5 victory to stay undefeated.
Ingram finished the day with two hits in four plate appearances, scoring a run and stealing a base in the process. Sam Silas added a much-needed insurance run with two outs in the sixth when he scored on a passed ball.
Holtville (3-0) jumped out to an early lead as Payton Coburn and Hunter Martin each had two-run singles in a four-run first inning for the Bulldogs.
Tanner Potts pitched five innings, allowing just four hits and one earned run but did not earn a decision. Martin finished on the mound, allowing one hit in the final two innings and claiming his first win.
SOCCER
Holtville splits results at Chilton County
A week full of rain provided a muddy surface to play on as Holtville traveled to Chilton County to hit the pitch for the first time in eight days.
The girls team (2-0-2) bounced back from its two-match losing streak at the Golden Goal Invitational to claim a road victory as five different players scored in the Bulldogs’ 5-1 victory. Whitney Culverhouse and Kayden Heisler each recorded a goal and an assist for Holtville.
Leslie Aldana, Ana Segarra and Madi Graham all got on the scoresheet as well while Hope Staton finished the match with a pair of assists. Rylee Helus had two saves.
The boys team (2-0-2) held out its starters as coach Robby Broom said he decided to play his younger players. The Bulldogs lost 10-0, dropping their second consecutive match without scoring a goal.