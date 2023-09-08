Holtville put on a show in front of its home crowd on Friday night.
Playing at home for the first time in 2024, Holtville beat Shelby County, 41-18, in the AHSAA Class 5A, Region 3 opener for both teams.
The Bulldogs (2-1, 1-0) were firing on all cylinders in the game as they scored six touchdowns on offense while forcing three turnovers on defense.
“We made some adjustments this week,” head coach Jason Franklin said. “We coached up a lot of little things we were missing and we were able to run the ball and move the chains. We played with tempo and when we do that, we tire folks out and we’re able to do good things. That lets us take some shots down field, and tonight we hit those shots.”
Dalton Middleton / The Herald Holtville’s Cedrick Croskey (0) makes a tackle on a Shelby County receiver.
Dalton Middleton / The Herald Holtville’s Jayce Price runs with the football after intercepting a pass.
Dalton Middleton / The Herald Holtville’s Doc Barton, right, forces a fumble on a Shelby County running back. Barton forced two fumbles on the night.
Dalton Middleton / The Herald Holtville’s Erik Adkins runs with the football. The senior receiver had 110 receiving yards and one touchdown.
Dalton Middleton / The Herald Holtville’s Erik Adkins catches an 80-yard touchdown pass against Shelby County.
Dalton Middleton / The Herald Holtville’s Caleb Blackmon catches his first of two touchdowns on the night.
Dalton Middleton / The Herald Hunter Chavis (33) rushed for 100 yards and two touchdowns against Shelby County.
Dalton Middleton / The Herald Holtville cheerleaders pose before the game on Friday night.
Dalton Middleton / The Herald Holtville’s student section gets ready for the Bulldogs’ game against Shelby County.
Dalton Middleton / The Herald Holtville’s CJ Lee (8) tries to avoid a Shelby County defender.
Dalton Middleton / The Herald Holtville quarterback Keiland Baker ran for 54 yards on Friday. He passed for three touchdowns.
Dalton Middleton / The Herald A Holtville defender forces a fumble against Shelby County.
Dalton Middleton / The Herald Holtville quarterback Keiland Baker (10) celebrates with receiver Erik Adkins (6) after a touchdown pass.
Dalton Middleton / The Herald Holtville’s Jaquez Brown runs the ball against Shelby County.
Dalton Middleton / The Herald Holtville’s band performs at halftime.
Dalton Middleton / The Herald Holtville’s Doc Barton, who forced two fumbles, tries to defend a pass.
Dalton Middleton / The Herald Holtville’s Jayce Price fights for a pass. Price intercepted one pass on Friday night.
Dalton Middleton / The Herald A Shelby County defender interferes with a pass thrown to Erik Adkins (6).
Dalton Middleton / The Herald Holtville’s Hunter Chavis.
Dalton Middleton / The Herald Caleb Blackmon (12) runs with the football.
Dalton Middleton / The Herald Holtville’s Caleb Blackmon catches his second touchdown of the night.
Dalton Middleton / The Herald Holtville’s Hunter Chavis rushed for 100 yards and two touchdowns against Shelby County.
Holtville’s offense bounced back from last week’s shutout, and it did so in a hurry.
After the defense forced a punt on the game’s opening drive, Holtville drove straight down the field and into the red zone with no issue at all.
Running back Hunter Chavis put the first points on the board with a two-yard touchdown run, and Holtville never gave up the lead.
Shelby County was able to cut the lead to 7-6, but a missed PAT stopped the Wildcats from tying the game.
Early in the second quarter, Josh Jimenez found the end zone and not even two minutes later, the passing game connected on its first big play.
Quarterback Keiland Baker found Erik Adkins for a 80-yard touchdown pass, and Holtville led 21-6. That turned into a 21-12 halftime lead, and Holtville made sure it didn’t get any closer.
“We could’ve fallen apart when they cut it to 21-12, but we didn’t,” Franklin said. “We came out in the second half and put our foot on the gas and kept going and playing. We didn’t let our mistakes bother us.”
Coming out of halftime, Baker found Caleb Blackmon for a 15-yard touchdown pass, then Chavis followed the score up with his second touchdown of the night. The junior ended the night with a game-high 100 rushing yards and two scores.
“We simplified a lot of things in the run game,” Franklin said. “We were out-thinking ourselves as an offensive group, and we just simplified it. It was successful. I think that helped us out.”
Baker and Blackmon connected one final time in the fourth quarter on a deep 60-yard touchdown, and that capped the scoring for Holtville.
Baker finished with 210 passing yards and three touchdowns, and he added 54 rushing yards. Sparked by Chavis’ 100-yard game, the Bulldogs racked up 237 rushing yards on the night.
While the offense clicked, so did the defense. The Bulldogs allowed only two touchdowns on the night and forced three turnovers.
Jayce Price intercepted a pass while Chasen Webster and Jimenez both recovered fumbles that were forced by Doc Barton in the trenches.
“We have to force turnovers and play with great effort and we did,” Franklin said. “They bowed their backs at times and made plays. Hats off to the defense. They played really hard and stayed in the backfield. We forced them to be one dimensional.”
Holtville is back in action next Friday night, Sept. 15, at home against Selma for the Bulldogs’ homecoming game.