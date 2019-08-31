Holtville didn’t get in the work it needed to in last weekend’s jamboree with B.B. Comer.
A long lightning delay forced the teams to play only one half of football.
Holtville was involved in a glorified jamboree again, this time for its season opener with Central Coosa.
This week, the new-look backfield led the way for the Bulldogs.
Freshman running back Drew Pickett had 134 yards and two touchdowns on 17 carries to lead the Bulldogs to a 41-0 win on Friday at newly named Boykin-Chapman field.
Not to be outdone, Edgewood transfer and now-Holtville running back Kolby Potts finished with 73 yards and two scores on seven carries.
“I was really pleased with our running back tonight,” Bulldogs coach Jason Franklin said. “Kolby likes to run over people and Drew likes to make you miss. They’re unselfish. If they keep playing like this, they’re going to have a special season.”
Pickett finished with touchdown runs of 12 and 3 yards in a first half which saw Holtville (1-0) amass 227 rushing yards. Potts scored from 28 and 6 yards out.
Bulldogs quarterback Braxton Buck threw two touchdown passes, one of 20 yards to John Williamson and one of four yards to Hunter Martin.
“I just knew as a freshman, I had to come in and work hard to help my team win,” Pickett said. “Kolby has taught me to run hard every play, so I’m just trying to do that.”
Potts has already gained the respect of his new teammates.
Potts helped lead Edgewood to the AISA Class AA semifinals last season.
“They’ve treated me just like another brother,” Potts said. “I came in working hard from day one, and that’s what we’ve been doing. It’s showing on the field and we’ve got a great group of guys.”
The only drama was whether the defensive backups could maintain the shutout.
It did.
Central Coosa (0-1) got to the Holtville 3, but committed a false start penalty as time expired.
Donta Daniel led the Cougars with 80 rushing yards on 12 carries with a fumble while completing 3 of 5 passes for 16 yards and catching a pass.
Noel Jones had 56 total yards on six touches. J.R. Chapman led the Cougars defense with 10 tackles.
“We’re just really small on the offensive line,” Cougars coach Brett Thomas said. “We can’t get plays started because we’re not blocking well. I thought we moved the ball a lot better and looked a lot sharper than we did last week. Once we play teams we match up better with, I think we can give ourselves a chance.”
A pregame ceremony for former Holtville head coach Herbert Chapman began the evening.
Chapman led the Bulldogs to a 65-27-7 record from 1951-1960. He led the Bulldogs to their first undefeated season in 1952.