Holtville second baseman Drey Barrett is starting to find his swing.
Barrett, a junior infielder and Southern Miss commit, had a stellar week at the plate as the Bulldogs swept Jemison and clinched the area championship.
In three wins over Jemison, Barrett finished the week 6-of-9 at the plate with two doubles, one home run, seven RBIs, and six runs scored. He is the Elmore County Player of the Week.
“He’s lighting it up right now and he’s starting to see the ball well,” Holtville coach Scott Tubbs said. “You know you’re doing things well when you’re hitting home runs to right field. When you’re hitting the ball that hard the other way, you’re seeing it well. He’s making some adjustments and we’re seeing that at the plate as he swings it well.”
Barrett is one of the catalysts of Holtville’s offense, and as he gets better, so do the Bulldogs. He’s shown he’s capable of leading the offense as the year has gone on. Since area play began, Barrett has been seemingly impossible get out and almost every ball he hits is going for extra bases.
He’s had at least one hit in each of his last seven games while accumulating a .650 batting average during that stretch. Of his 13 hits, he’s had four doubles, two triples and a home run with 12 RBIs. He’s currently on an eight-game hit streak.
“When he’s hitting the ball, we’re vastly better as a team,” Tubbs said. “With him swinging it well, it changes the dynamic of the game. When he gets hot, everyone around him in the lineup gets hot too and then they have to continue to pitch to him. For him, it’s like a breath of fresh air that we’re finally starting to swing it well enough.”
That’s certainly been the case since Barrett has found his stride. During the last seven games when he’s recorded 13 hits, Holtville is 6-1 and currently on a five-game win streak. The Bulldogs are 5-1 in area play and already clinched the No. 1 seed in the playoffs.
The Bulldogs are now 16-9 overall and are getting hot alongside Barrett after a tough first half of their schedule.
Holtville is done with its area schedule, and now the Bulldogs turn their heads to wrapping up the rest of the regular season before the playoffs begin. Holtville has four games left before the postseason and will face Elmore County, Beauregard twice, and St. James during that stretch.
“We’re starting to find ourselves a little bit,” Tubbs said. “I think we’re good enough to make another run, we just have to get hot and do the little things right. The gauntlet of the playoffs is going to be very similar to how tough the first half our schedule was. It won’t be easy by any means.”