Just three days after pitching a complete game in Game 2 of the AHSAA Class 5A baseball state championship, Holtville junior Drey Barrett picked up a statewide honor.
Barrett, a University of Southern Miss commit, has been selected as one of 36 rising seniors across the state to play in the 27th annual AHSAA North-South All-Star Baseball game. He is the only baseball player from Elmore County to be selected.
He is listed as both an infielder and pitcher and will play for the South team. The game is currently scheduled for Monday, July 17 at Montgomery’s Riverwalk Stadium. In last year’s event, the South team won Game 1, 7-6, before the two teams tied in Game 2, 3-3.
Teammate Sam Silas was named MVP of last year’s game. Overall in the series, the North leads 23-15-2.
Barrett had a stellar junior campaign for the Bulldogs as he helped lead Holtville to a 28-14 overall record and the AHSAA Class 5A State Championship. Barrett finished the year with a .381 batting average with five home runs and 43 RBIs, and he was just as effective on the mound.
Barrett went 6-3 on mound this year, but five of those wins came in the postseason. In the team’s playoff run, Barrett went a perfect 5-0 and pitched a complete game win in every round. During that span, he allowed only eight earned runs across 34 innings and struck out 39 batters.
Five of those eight earned runs came in one start. He didn’t allow a single earned run in the semifinals or championship game.