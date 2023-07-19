Two of the county’s top athletes played among the state’s best juniors Monday.
The 2023 AHSAA North-South All-Star Week and Summer Conference kicked off play with golf and baseball. Stanhope Elmore senior Kara Busbin participated in the girls golf competition while Holtville senior Drey Barrett played in the North-South baseball game.
Busbin and the rest of the golfers kicked off the All-Star week at the Arrowhead Country Club in Montgomery. Teeing off at 9:16, Busbin was partnered with Andalusia’s Caroline Reeves.
The duo lost its match, 11-7, to two golfers from White Plains and Southside, but Busbin had an overall solid outing.
Busbin shot an 81 overall and was happy with her score.
“It was a really great honor for me to get selected and I was really excited to be able to play,” Busbin said. “It was a really good event. We ended up losing our match, but I was still happy with the way I played. I left a few strokes out there but I was content to shoot an 81.”
The North won the event, 48.5 to 41.5. The North now leads the all-time series, 3-1.
“It was a really competitive event,” Busbin said. “There were a lot of good golfers out here. I approached it as trying to make friends and also trying to win for my team.”
Monday’s opening day was capped off with two baseball games.
After leading Holtville to the AHSAA Class 5A state championship this spring, Barrett started the first game on the mound for the South team while playing the middle infield throughout the rest of the two games.
Barrett pitched only the first inning of Game 1, and he allowed two earned runs. At the plate, he went 1-for-4 on the day with an RBI single in Game 2.
“It feels great to represent Holtville and our town,” Barrett said. “It’s not just about me. It’s about representing our city, especially after winning the state championship. A lot of people have been asking me if we’re going to win it again next year and I keep telling them yes.”
Barrett is the second Holtville player to play in the event in the last two years, following former teammate and Jacksonville State signee Sam Silas last summer.
Barrett, a Southern Miss commit, enjoyed his time at Riverwalk Stadium on Monday. The Holtville star has played a lot of high-level and travel baseball over the years, so he knew a lot of the players who took the field for both All-Star teams on Monday.
“I’ve played with a lot of these guys in travel ball and growing up, so there’s a lot of friendships out here,” Barrett said. “There’s a lot of them that I haven’t seen in a while so it’s fun reconnecting and playing with and against them.”