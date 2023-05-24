While Holtville’s usual stars stole the show during the AHSAA Class 5A Baseball State Championship series, junior infielder Drew Connor stepped up and played one of the biggest, but quietest, roles in the series.
Connor, playing third base in place of Game 1 starting pitcher Tanner Potts and second base in place of Game 2 starting pitcher Drey Barrett, was perfect in the field as he recorded six total outs and did not make an error in either game.
At the plate, the junior went 3-for-6 at the plate with three singles and two runs scored. In both games, he scored the game-tying run as Holtville never gave the lead back up in either game.
“That kid has been lights out for us,” Bulldog coach Scott Tubbs said. “He came up clutch in this series, and he came up clutch for us last week. He’s played lights out defensively but what’s special about this team is we’ve had solid performances from Tanner (Potts) and Drey (Barrett) on the mound, but every game it’s somebody different coming through for us.”
Connor has been a staple in the field for Holtville all season, but the junior didn’t start hitting for the team until the playoffs.
In fact, Tubbs said he told Connor’s mom to not even buy him a bat for Christmas because he wasn’t going to hit in the lineup. But before the first round of the playoffs, starting outfielder Markus Broderick went out for injury and was unable to play the rest of the year.
So he took his first at-bats in Game 3 of the second round of the playoffs against Elmore County.
In his first at-bat, he hit a sacrifice bunt to move the runners over. In his second at-bat, he was hit-by-pitch. Then his biggest hit of his career came in this third at-bat.
Tied 2-2, he hit a two-run double to right field to score two runs and gave Holtville the lead, 4-2. The Bulldogs went on to win that game, 7-2, and moved on to the third round of the playoffs.
“We didn’t even let Drew hit in practice all year because he couldn’t hit water if he fell out of a boat,” Tubbs said with a laugh. “We didn’t even let him grab a bat. But all of a sudden, we had our backs against the wall in the Elmore County series and I had the gut feeling that he needed to swing. And I’ll be dadgum in the fourth or fifth inning, he hits a double to right field to score two runs. It was absolutely unbelievable.”
Since that game, he has pinch hit once and started six times. During that span, Holtville went 6-1 while Connor went 8-for-19 at the plate for a .421 batting average over his last seven games.
He had a career-high three hits in Game 1 against Demopolis in the semifinals, then had three hits in the championship series.
In Game 1, he went 2-for-3 with two singles and scored the game-tying run on a Tanner Potts sacrifice fly in the seventh inning.
In Game 2, he singled in the third second inning and came around to score after Holtville loaded the bases.