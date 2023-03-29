Randy Davis has always wanted to play college baseball, but he didn’t know what his future looked like when he suffered an arm injury.
Davis, now a senior, had to sit out basically his entire junior season. But the Holtville left-handed pitcher kept working hard at his craft and rehabbed.
Now back healthy, Davis has signed a National Letter of Intent to pitch at Central Alabama Community College.
“My arm feels great now,” Davis said. “It took me maybe two starts to get back into the swing of things but I feel really good. With the injury, I didn’t know if playing college baseball was still in the picture. It means everything to me to sign. It’s been my dream to play college baseball since I was 3.”
When choosing his school, Davis’ deciding factor was ultimately his relationship with CACC coach Larry Thomas.
Thomas, a former left-handed pitcher himself, was once a Major League Baseball pitcher. He was drafted in the second round of the 1991 MLB draft and spent seven years playing professional baseball in the Chicago White Sox organization.
Thomas visited Holtville to see Davis work out, and the two had a really good conversation. After setting up a visit to look at the campus, it was clear CACC was exactly where Davis wanted to be.
“I really liked coach Thomas and how his philosophy of being on the mound was,” Davis said. “He was a lefty just like me so I felt like I would learn a lot just by being around him every day.”
Even after missing a season of pitching due to his injury, Davis has more than made his mark in high school. The southpaw had a stellar sophomore season in 2021 when he finished 7-3 and recorded a 2.04 earned run average across 72 innings of work.
He struck out 69 batters and has continued his level of play this season. He has four starts under his belt and has allowed more than two earned runs only once. He has pitched 22 innings.
He will continue to get back into form as he wraps up his high school career and enters college. When he does reach the college level, he knows he will earn his spot on the team.
“I know for sure that I will show up every single day ready to compete,” Davis said. “(Holtville) coach (Scott) Tubbs has done a great job of teaching all of his guys how to compete at a really high level and I feel like that is the most important thing I will bring to the next level.”
Central Alabama is off to a good start in its 2023 baseball season. The Trojans are 17-12 overall with a 6-6 record in conference play. They’ve had moderate success the last two seasons as they’ve accumulated 47 wins and 23 conference wins during that time.
Davis knows his team will continue on the recent success when he gets there.
“CACC has had a lot of success over the last couple of years and I know that they are a team that is gonna compete for a championship year in and year out,” Davis said.