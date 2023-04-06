Two of the county’s top basketball players were honored among the state’s best on Thursday afternoon.
Edgewood Academy’s Lindsey Brown and Holtville’s Julie Nekolna, both of which were named to the Alabama Sports Writers Association's All-State teams for their respective classifications, were honored at a luncheon in Montgomery.
The luncheon featured the top six players - three girls and three boys - in each classification as Player of the Year finalists. The Player of the Year winners and Mr. and Miss. Basketball were also announced at the luncheon.
Nekolna, who was one of the three finalists for AHSAA Class 5A, had a stellar senior season for her one year in Elmore County. The Czech Republic foreign exchange student averaged 21.9 points, 10.6 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 2.6 blocks, and 2.6 steals this year.
She helped lead the Holtville girls to a school-record 27 wins and the first playoff appearance in school history. She was the 2023 Elmore County Girls Basketball Player of the Year.
Brown was one of the three finalists in AISA and was recognized for the second-consecutive year. The junior phenom helped lead Edgewood Academy to a 27-0 perfect record, AISA’s first undefeated season since 2016.
She has led Edgewood Academy to back-to-back Class AA state titles and averaged 16.5 points, 4 rebounds, 3.9 steals, and 1 assist per game. She was a First-Team All-County player this year.