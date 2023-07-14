Holtville’s offense will see plenty of skill players back on the field, but the Bulldogs’ success is going to start in the trenches.
Holtville graduated two offensive linemen that were named All-County last year, senior Tristan Gulledge, senior Carson Reese, and junior Clifford Edwards all return as starters. Gulledge will lock down left tackle, Reese at right tackle, and Edwards will start at center.
While summers are usually highlighted by 7-on-7 tournaments with skill players at the forefront, Holtville hosted an OTA with Montevallo, Reeltown and Verbena this week. During the OTA, the linemen got some work in with 1-on-1 drills, team drills, and even some 11-on-11 work.
Despite some players missing the practice due to a church camp, head coach Jason Franklin was pleased with his line and where they are entering the fall.
“I thought once we were able to get together as a team, our offensive line looked really good and we protected well,” Franklin said. “For us, the biggest thing right now is being where we’re supposed to be and doing what we’re asking of them. We have to play as a group, and this team seems to be doing that. That’s been positive for us.”
Gulledge, who earned All-County honors last year after grading out at 86% on the year with 82 knockdowns and allowing only two sacks, was one of the players who missed the practice due to being at church camp.
Instead, Reese played left tackle. Reese played a little left tackle last season, but mostly served as an interior lineman who moved around due to injuries. As he has been a starter for two seasons, has some of the most experience on the team, and is one of the biggest players at 6-foot-2 and 265 pounds, he will start at right tackle.
For Franklin, it was an easy call to make.
“He has played tackle before when a lot of our guys haven’t,” Franklin said. “Him moving there allows us to move Tyson (Ratliff) and John (Sanders) inside too. But having our two most experienced linemen at tackle with Carson and Tristan is nice.”
The move was awkward at first for Reese, but he’s settled in nicely after playing there a few games last season. The biggest difference for him is the size of opposing players he is blocking.
Instead of shorter, heavier players who usually line up at nose guard or defensive tackle, now he’s facing some quicker players who may not be as heavy.
The size of opposing players doesn’t matter, and Reese says he’ll try to block any player that comes his way.
“Whoever lines up against me, we can go at it,” Reese said. “I don’t run from competition.”
None of Holtville’s returning starters are running from competition.
Reese, Gulledge and Edwards are all striving to improve, and they’ve each attended multiple offensive
line camps this summer to do so.
Reese enjoys being at the camps, and he said the level of talent and competition there is always nice to work with. Players are bigger and stronger, especially the college guys, and they learn how to work at the same intensity the college guys are.
Since going to the numerous camps this summer, Franklin has seen improvement among those guys.
“They understand that they have to get stronger and they’re learning how to get more physical there,” Franklin said. “They just have to keep working. There’s always more room to improve.”
With the work he and his teammates have put in this summer, Reese feels he and Gulledge can be two of the better linemen in the county. He doesn’t say it in a cocky way, but he’s certainly confident in his abilities and the intensity of his teammates.
It also helps that Reese said this is the closest group of teammates he’s had since joining the varsity. The entire offensive line is friends, and that chemistry is something he hasn’t seen the last two years.
Franklin agrees.
“We feel good about this bunch,” Franklin said. “We need to find a little more depth, but I’m happy with our five right now. Having a couple of guys miss due to church camp has allowed us to get some younger guys some work and that’s the biggest thing for us. We need seven or eight guys on Friday nights that we can count on.”