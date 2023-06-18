It’s going to be hard to get Joey Potts a better Father’s Day gift than he received last month.
A 2000 Holtville graduate and now assistant baseball coach, Potts helped lead the Bulldogs to the AHSAA Class 5A state championship on May 19.
Not only did he help his alma mater to its first state championship in 40 years, but he did so with two of his four kids on the team.
In the Holtville starting lineup was senior Tanner Potts and junior Braxton Potts. Tanner served as the leadoff hitter, starting third baseman and No. 1 pitcher. Braxton was the starting right fielder and hit fifth in the lineup.
His wife Brittany, oldest son Kolby and daughter Zoey cheered from the stands.
Potts said he and his family will likely be around a grill and a body of water this weekend as they celebrate Father’s Day, but getting him a better gift than the state championship will be tough.
“I don’t think they could give me anything this weekend that could make me any more happier than that did,” Potts said. “It was so special to me to just see the excitement and joy on their faces as they won. This weekend, as long as I’m just around the four of my kids, I’m happy.”
When Holtville pitcher Drey Barrett fielded the game-ending ground ball and Holtville players dog-piled for the title, a massive influx of emotions hit Potts.
After playing baseball for Holtville in the late ’90s and coaching the Bulldogs for eight years, he finally got that coveted state championship for his alma mater. He then saw his kids’ faces filled with joy on the field and looked up to see the Holtville faithful cheering alongside the rest of his family.
But before he could even take in what had happened, he wound up with Braxton’s arms around his neck. Braxton was the first player to find Joey, and the two celebrated accordingly.
“That was one of those ‘Holy crap, we just did it’ moments,” Potts said. “Having Braxton be the first one to come find me and just seeing the fulfillment and the emotions in his face made that moment even more special. It’s one of those moments where you’re just happy. You want to sit back and enjoy it because of how happy you are.”
Potts had the pleasure of coaching all three of his sons, but it hasn’t come without its oddities. He said there is a fine line to tread between father and son both at home and at the ballpark, but he believes he has done it well.
Potts coaches the outfielders, so he didn’t one-on-one coach Kolby or Tanner as much. But with Braxton, he spends every day working with him in right field.
At the park, he treats his sons no differently than he does any other player because he knows they’re all out there trying to do the job and achieve the goal the team set out.
But that doesn’t stop him from getting a little quiet or stressed in big moments like his kids went through this season.
“It’s hard to separate being a dad and coach sometimes, especially in those big situations like Tanner throwing a complete game or Braxton getting so many fly balls over and over again in Game 2,” Joey said. “When they get into those moments, it can be hard to hold those emotions. You’ll see all of us coaches with sons on the team kind of tense up or get quiet when our kids are in a big moment.”
In the championship series, both Tanner and Braxton played massive roles in the Bulldogs’ sweep over Sardis.
Tanner started Game 1 and pitched a complete-game win in the final. He allowed two earned runs on seven hits while striking out four. He was held hitless at the plate but drove in the game-tying run in the top of the seventh inning on a sacrifice fly.
Braxton was one of only four players in the Holtville lineup to record a hit in both games of the championship series, and he made some big plays in the outfield. He caught three fly balls in Game 2 and even helped start a 9-6-3 double play on a fly ball in the third inning that ended a scoring threat.
“Seeing them play that big of a role for their teams just makes me have that joy for them and for our entire team,” Potts said.