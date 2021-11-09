Holtville’s Todd Wilson has shown time and time again that he can go the distance at the high school level, and now the senior southpaw will get the chance to prove it at the college level.
Wilson committed to play college baseball at Southern Union State Community College last week. He is the second Holtville baseball player to commit to SUSCC this offseason, joining teammate Garrett Ingram, and third player to commit to the college level.
Teammate Drey Barrett recently committed to Southern Miss.
“All the facilities over there at Southern Union are really top notch for a junior college in the state of Alabama,” Wilson said. “I know a bunch of guys that are on the team and are going to be on the team, and I really like the coaching staff. I really like coach (Aaron) Everett and everything about the environment.”
Wilson and coach Everett started talking just over a month or so ago, and he called and offered Wilson over the phone. Since the offer, Wilson and his family found a day to go tour the campus and talk to Everett in person.
Once there, Wilson was able to see what all SUSCC was able to offer college baseball players, and he wasted no time committing that day.
“Whenever we got there, we went to the locker room and the baseball field and training facility,” Wilson said. “At the end of the tour, we went inside to sit down and talk and that’s when I decided to commit.”
The college attention didn’t show up for Wilson until the beginning of his junior season. At the end of his sophomore season, Wilson was still throwing in the 70s and only had two pitches in his repertoire.
But then coach Scott Tubbs was hired to lead the Holtville squad last year, and he helped Wilson develop a slider as well as hit the weight room, and Wilson has everything clicking for him now.
Now Wilson is sitting between 81-84 MPH with his fastball, and he has a slider and changeup to work with it. He can find the zone with all three, and he’s shown that over and over again.
“I can throw all of my pitches for strikes,” Wilson said. “I have good command over all of my pitches, and I really can throw all of them whenever I need to. I have a good mix of pitches and locating my pitches is really what leads to my success on the mound.”
Wilson showed that last year with a stellar junior season where he was named to the Elmore County First-Team. He finished the year with an 11-1 record, the most wins in the entire state of Alabama, and had a 2.1 ERA with a team-high 97 strikeouts in 77 innings.
He went the distance multiple times as well, and tallied up a state-leading eight complete games. All three area games he pitched were complete games, and he went the distance in each of his three playoff starts.
One playoff start in particular, against St. Paul’s Episcopal in the third round, Wilson threw a no-hitter with 15 strikeouts to set up a Game 3 in the Elite Eight.
“I can locate really well, and throughout the year last year I got better and better,” Wilson said. “I didn’t throw any complete games in the beginning, but as the year went on coach Tubbs just trusted me to go out there and complete games. It wasn’t exactly on low pitch counts, but my arm is in good enough shape to throw as many as we needed.”
Wilson still has one more high school season left in him, but he will join a Southern Union State CC team in 2022 that has continued to rise in the junior college ranks the last few seasons.
Southern Union State has seen a successful rise over the last few years.
The Bison finished the 2021 season with a 32-21 record and a 18-14 conference record, good for a fourth place finish in the the North division. In the conference tournament, SUSCC made it to the semifinals before losing to Chattahoochee Valley CC and eventual champion Shelton State CC.
The Bison went 12-10 in the COVID-shortened 2020 season and had a 20-30 record in 2019.