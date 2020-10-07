It has been a long time since Holtville found itself on the winning side of the scoreboard while playing one of the top teams in the state but it has a chance to end that drought this week when the Bulldogs host the defending Class 5A state champion Clay Central.

The Volunteers enter the week ranked No. 4 in the most recent Alabama Sports Writers Association poll. Meanwhile, Holtville has lost its last 18 meetings with top-five teams as its last victory came all the way back in 1988 in a playoff game against No. 3 Elba.

While the Bulldogs are embracing the role of underdogs this week, they also want to make it clear no mountain is too big to climb for this year’s team.

“We can’t get caught up in the idea that we can’t go out and compete,” Holtville coach Jason Franklin said. “In the past, we have had teams we have been intimidated by and we can’t get caught up in that. We just have to go out and play football the way we are capable of playing. We have to go out and decide that game on the field Friday night.”

Holtville (5-1, 2-1 5A Region 4) is currently riding a two-game winning streak and is coming off a bye week so the team hopes it will have some extra energy to work with this week. The Bulldogs got a small head start on preparing for the Volunteers but that’s not where the focus was.

“The main thing was just getting some productive work in and getting our legs back under our guys,” Franklin said. “We mixed it in there but we didn’t wholesale start working on them because we still have so much work to do on ourselves.”

Clay Central (6-1, 4-0) lost for the first time this season two weeks ago against now-No. 1 Pleasant Grove in a one-possession game. The Vols bounced back with a 46-7 victory over Talladega last week, bringing some momentum into this week’s matchup with Holtville.

“They’re still very fundamentally sound and they don’t beat themselves,” Franklin said. “They are a hard-nosed football team.”

The offense is led by two-year starting quarterback Boyd Ogles who is completing 60% of his pass attempts this season. Receivers Jameion Hunter and Jakheim McLemore have been the favorite targets in the passing attack.

“Ogles throws the ball really well,” Franklin said. “They’re not flashy in high percent throws. He does a good job managing the offense and he’s going to be smart with the ball.”

Ogles has also shown off his ability to get involved with the rushing game but running back Elisha McNeil is expected to get the bulk of the carries in the backfield. The Volunteers have also relied on Terry Heflin and Jaylon Woods to run the ball this season.

“They rotate those guys and all three of them are good backs,” Franklin said. “You have to make sure tackles and not allow them to get yards after contact. It comes back to us performing and doing the things we are capable of doing.”

Holtville hopes its offense can do something most of Clay Central’s opponents have not done this season and that’s keep up with the Vols’ scoring. In region play, Clay Central has allowed more than one touchdown just once.

“It has to be a balanced attack,” Franklin said. “As good as our offensive line is with the running game, we have to be more multiple at what we do. That’s what we worked on last week.”

PREDICTION: Clay Central 35, Holtville 21