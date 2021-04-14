As the Holtville Bulldogs basketball program rose, so too did senior Richie Hicks, who signed to continue playing at the next level achieving a dream he set when he was younger.
Richie Hicks announced his commitment via Twitter and officially signed to Huntingdon College on March 11 achieving his biggest dream as a kid.
“My biggest dream as a kid would be to play collegiate basketball and be able to glorify God while doing it. After visiting a Huntingdon recruiting camp my freshman year, I knew I wanted to play at Huntingdon,” Hicks said. “The coaches strive to develop their players not only as great athletes, but also to become great students, followers of Christ, and eventually great husbands and fathers. I know that at Huntingdon I will be able to pursue my dream while touching the lives of others with the same love that God shows me every day.”
Throughout the pandemic, many athletes struggled with recruitment proceeding and Hicks says it was nearly impossible to handle recruiting matters in a personal, face-to-face matter. But the process still carried on.
Hicks recounts the recruiting process came through the forms of emails, zoom calls and his past recruiting assessments to get his name out there.
“I’m thankful that I had already previously attended Huntingdon recruiting camps and built a relationship with the coaching staff before the pandemic eventually hit in 2020,” Hicks said.
Holtville as a whole has been rising as a program over the last five seasons, the Bulldog program has finished with a winning record overall. The program is growing and Hicks says it was because he wanted to see his friends and teammates succeed.
Hicks says making it to the next level wouldn’t have been possible without the hard work of his teammates and coaches throughout the pandemic and his career.
As far as the future of the program goes, Hicks believes they’ll be a threat over the next couple of years.
“Our team seems to be making strides to be a real threat in the area,” Hicks said. “I feel like we improved in our efforts to push the tempo and create great fast break opportunities to give us a spark on defense. I personally feel like I made improvements to my shot mechanics and overall awareness of defensive looks throughout the season. I look forward to coming back and seeing my friends and teammates continue the growing success that we’ve experienced over the past two years.”
With his high school career in the books, it’s not lost on Hicks that he will be missing his friends on the court. It’s a fact for many athletes that graduate and leave programs that build chemistry across the board.
Hicks admits he’ll miss it.
“The one thing that I will miss more than anything else is being able to share that court with my best friends and my family. This team means the world to me and I would do anything for my teammates and coaches,” Hicks said. “I would not be the person I am today without the amazing people God placed in my life while at Holtville High. I’m truly blessed to know that I had the opportunity to represent my incredible community while on the court, and I am honored to be forever a Bulldog.”