Holtville coach Jason Franklin pulled out the old playbook hoping to find a little magic as he took his team to Pike Road.
In the end, the Bulldogs just couldn't put together drives and couldn't find a way to stop the rushing attack of the Patriots.
“We did dig some things out we have had for a long time,” Franklin said. “We just couldn't keep the consistency going. I thought we moved the ball on them, maybe better than a lot of teams they have played all year.”
At the end of the night Holtville went down 37-0 but Franklin's seniors came through just like they have time and time again. Senior Mickey Forney got his teammates in the mood with a pep talk before the game. Forney also delivered on both sides of the ball. Forney would make some stops on defense and carry the ball four times for 37 yards. Senior quarterback Tanner Potts would throw to Forney three times for 36 yards. Senior Shawn Brackett would carry the ball 14 times for 43 yards.
Holtville almost had a different ballgame going into the locker room at the half. The Bulldogs were driving until a fumble inside the 10-yard line with 10:12 to go in the second quarter. Pike Road would recover at the 5-yard line and drive. The Bulldogs would hold them to a field goal.
“We had a chance right before halftime to score and we turned the ball over,” Franklin said. “If we got it, they might not have gotten that other score before we went in. You never know. You can’t live in the past.”
Holtville was down 17-0 at the half.
Pike Road delivered what would be the final blow to start the half with a 95-yard kickoff return for a touchdown. But Franklin still left the field with a smile knowing his seniors could be proud of their career at Holtville.
“Our seniors have been tremendous,” Franklin said. “It's been a great group of seniors. I couldn't be prouder of them; They done everything we asked them to do. They are leaving here probably as one of the winningest senior classes ever at Holtville. What they have done for us the last four years is irreplaceable. I love them, I love every one of these guys. They come to work every day. We are not the most talented team in the state, but we play hard. That's all you can ask of them.”