The Holtville offense had a rough trip to Irvington.
Holtville made the three hour, nine minute road trip past Mobile and fell to Class 7A Alma Bryant, 18-0, on Friday night. The Bulldogs (1-1) have now wrapped up their two-game road trip to start the season and will play their first home game of the season against Shelby County to open area play.
“We just kind of shot ourselves in the foot,” head coach Jason Franklin said. “We had some holding penalties and some things set up and we never had the big play. It always seemed like we had a hold or negated something and bad snaps. Hats off to Alma Bryant defensively. They were really good up front.”
Holtville’s offense, while shut out, was able to drive the ball down the field against Alma Bryant a few times. The Bulldogs reached the red zone three times but could not finish any of the drives in the end zone.
Trailing just before the half, Holtville was able to drive and looked to score its first touchdown of the game but the play was called dead out of bounds instead of ending in a touchdown. The Bulldogs could not capitalize on their next play and came away with no points.
“We were inside the 20 three times and couldn’t come away with anything,” Franklin said. “We just shot ourselves in the foot. That touchdown they called back before the half could have made it a different ball game.”
While the offense could not get in the end zone, the Bulldogs’ defense held Alma Bryant out of the end zone for much of the game. Alma Bryant managed only two touchdowns in the first half and then kicked a field goal for its final points of the game.
Both of Alma Bryant’s touchdowns came on short runs. The Hurricanes controlled the ball for the majority of the game just running the clock out and went up 8-0 on a 10-yard run. The next touchdown came on a 1-yard quarterback sneak to go up, 15-0, before the field goal capped the scoring for the night.
“Defense played really well in situations,” Franklin said. “We cleaned up some of the penalties we had last week and we looked better as far as blocking and kicking. Now we have to get back to work on Monday.”