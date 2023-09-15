It wasn’t pretty but homecoming games at Holtville typically aren’t.
Taylor Price was crowned queen in the rain and her Holtville High Bulldogs held on to defeat Selma 21-0, improving to 3-1 (2-0) on the season.
After trading possessions in the first quarter, the Bulldogs picked up the tempo in the second quarter and put the visiting Saints on their heels. Hunter Chavis broke free on a scamper up the middle before being tackled inside the 5-yard line. Quarterback Keiland Baker completed the drive with a short run for the go-ahead touchdown.
Baker – who earned a nod in the AHSAA’s weekly spotlight for his play against Shelby County – finished the night with 129 yards of total offense (93 yards passing) and was a central figure in the Bulldogs' amassing 224 total yards. Chavis ended the night with 74 yards and a late touchdown.
“I think we could have done better as a team,” said Chavis. “We had a lot of penalties and our guys could have played smarter, but we finished up with a big win.”
The Bulldogs – on their next possession – didn’t take long to double the score. Baker connected with Caleb Blackmon on a pass out to the sideline. Blackmon – who finished the night with 84 yards – slipped a tackle and sprinted down the Selma sideline on a 75-yard house call.
With the kick, the Bulldogs were able to push ahead 14-0.
And then the rains came.
A halftime deluge turned the second half into a sloppy and chippy affair as both teams battled the elements and teenage hormones.
Holtville iced the game in the third quarter. A pass interference call in the end zone and an encroachment penalty set the Bulldogs up with first and goal inside the Saints 5-yard line.
Chavis bulldogged his way into the end zone for the touchdown with 4:19 left to play.
The point after pushed the score to 21-0 in favor of the Slapout faithful.
On multiple occasions, throughout the final 24 minutes, Holtville and Selma were flagged with unsportsmanlike conduct penalties that offset or flipped the field in one direction or the other. At one point during the second half, a member of the Selma coaching staff had to be physically restrained and walked back to the sideline by Saints coaches.
“You’ve got to play smarter,” said Chavis. “We are going to go and get ready for next week.”
Holtville – who has outscored its first two region opponents 62-18 – gets a week off before traveling to West Blocton and Jemison in back-to-back weeks.
Selma – who has been outscored a combined 112-14, including successive shutout losses to Demopolis and Holtville – welcomes Greenville to town before spending the month of October on the march to Park Crossing, Marbury and Shelby County.