The Holtville high school softball team is off to a fantastic start to its season, and that run continued Thursday night on the road.
Holtville scored a season-high 19 runs as the Bulldogs beat county rival Stanhope Elmore, 19-10, in a non-area matchup. The Bulldogs improve their season record to 6-1 with the win.
Holtville jumped out to a big lead in the game, scoring five runs off two home runs in the first inning, then took a 7-0 lead in the third.
Stanhope was able to cut the lead to four runs, 9-5, in the bottom of the fourth, but Holtville bounced back with a nine-run fifth inning to put the game away, 18-5. Stanhope was able to stay out of run-rule territory by cutting the lead to 18-10 in the bottom of the fifth, but Holtville held the Mustangs’ offense in check the rest of the way.
“We saw it was a back-and-forth game early and we knew we were going to have to keep up the pace,” Holtville coach Reese Claybrook said. “They brought it back and scored five runs there to make it a game, then we came back and were able to put up nine runs. I saw a willingness from our girls to never go away. One through nine, we can beat the ball around the ballpark. If we can do that, we can play with anybody.”
Holtville is off to its best start in a while.
The Bulldogs didn’t see much success last season in Claybrook’s first season as head coach as they finished a measly 7-24 and winless in area play.
This year is different. Entering the weekend with a 6-1 record, Holtville has already nearly matched its entire win total from a year ago and the Bulldogs still have nearly two more months of softball left in front of them.
“My girls work as hard, if not harder than anybody,” Claybrook said. “We really had to get them to believe that hard work pays off. We are young, but we have knowledge of the game. We play hard and they do things the right way. They love to come in and work hard. It’s paying off for them.”
Holtville has proved it has the tools to win in many different ways. The Bulldogs have won games where they scored 12 runs, 15 runs and now 19 runs as they’ve knocked the ball around the park. But they’ve also won, 7-4, and had a come from behind walk off win over Thorsby, 9-8.
One of the best moments of the young season came on Feb. 22 when the Bulldogs no-hit Pike Road and won, 15-0.
“We’re constantly moving in the right places,” Claybrook said of the season. “They’re starting to understand the game. All of these girls minus two seniors we lost played together last year. It was a rough year, but they got the exposure at this level that they needed. So they’re starting to see that and have carried that momentum over.”
Holtville will try to keep that momentum from the early season going as area play begins in just a week or so. The Bulldogs will travel for four-consecutive games against Trinity Presbyterian, Maplesville, Marbury and Thorsby.
The away matchup with Marbury on March 15 is the beginning of area play for Holtville. Claybrook knows his team will lose games this year, but when they do, he wants his team to remember that they’re not the same team that went 7-24 last year.
They’re a brand new team that can compete and win against any team on the schedule.
“They just have to continue to understand that this is the team we are,” Claybrook said. “We’re a team that has scored 12, 15, and 18 runs in a game. We are the team that can play three games in a row without an error like we did, and we are the team that can throw a no-hitter. We have to understand that this is who we are. Even if we stumble down the road, we have to realize that that is the fluke. Games like tonight aren’t the fluke. It’s games where we play bad that are the flukes.”