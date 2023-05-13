The Holtville softball team made a run for the ages, but the Bulldogs came up just short of punching their ticket to Oxford on Friday.
Holtville, playing in the AHSAA Class 5A South Regional Tournament held in Gulf Shores, saw their season come to an end just two games short of the state tournament.
The Bulldogs, which finished the season 29-13-2, won back-to-back games in the loser’s bracket of the regional tournament but fell in extra innings in the semifinals of the second qualifying spot. They lost, 6-3, to Faith Academy in eight innings.
“This was one of the most gutsy efforts I’ve seen out of a softball team,” head coach Reese Claybrook said. “I don’t ask any single player to win us a game, and we didn’t depend on one person. I think that’s what made us so tough this week. We played team softball and we’re a really good softball team.”
The Bulldogs showed they could play and compete with any team in the tournament.
Holtville started the tournament off against St. Paul’s Episocpal and lost, 3-1, to fall into the loser’s bracket. St. Paul’s went on to win the entire tournament by going undefeated and claimed the first qualifying bid.
In the loser’s bracket, Holtville beat Headland, 14-2, to advance to Day 2 of the tournament. To start Day 2, Holtville faced a tough matchup with Rehobeth. The Bulldogs found themselves down, 4-1, in the sixth inning but put together an inning for the ages.
Holtville scored eight runs in the sixth, capped off by an inside-the-park grand slam by Bailea Boone, to win, 9-7, and advance in the tournament. Next up was Faith Academy.
Holtville took a three-run lead into the sixth inning, but the Rams battled back with a solo home run to cut the lead to 3-1, then tied the game with a two-run home run in the top of the seventh. In extra innings, Faith Academy took a three-run lead and went on to win the game.
“It’s just a willingness to compete,” Claybrook said. “We talked about this during the area tournament. We were down eight runs and just never phased them. They know what they’re capable of and don’t doubt themselves. They know when they step on the ballfield, they have a chance to win no matter who they’re playing.”
Holtville is still a young team. The Bulldogs only have two seniors on the squad, Reagan Thorn and Kennedy Bradshaw. While a bright future is ahead for the young team, both seniors played prominent roles the last two seasons and will be missed going forward.
“They both mean a ton to this program,” Claybrook said. “When I took over, we were coming off the COVID year and those two were the only two from that class who stuck with the program and stuck with me. We are going to miss them on the field but even more so in the locker room. They’re both absolutely wonderful leaders.”